After Playing Elton John, Taron Egerton Is Heading To Another Biopic

Taron Egerton gained widespread reward and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elton John in final yr’s Rocketman. Now, he’s taking one other actual life function, albeit one which’s a bit much less of a family title, in a brand new biopic.
To be honest, the subject material of the upcoming movie is certainly sufficient to seize moviegoers consideration. Titled Tetris, it tells the story of a Chilly Struggle-era authorized battle that happened surrounding the mental property for the legendary online game. Taron Egerton will play Henk Rogers, who ultimately gained the rights to Tetris for himself and the person who initially created the sport, who spent years preventing a number of totally different events earlier than he ended up getting paid.
At first look, a film a couple of authorized battle over a online game may not sound like essentially the most thrilling. Nevertheless, it seems like Tetris may very well be a very charming film — not solely does it contain a lesser-known story a couple of well-known entity, however it looks as if there’s some political and authorized points wrapped up within the movie that would up the ante on the drama.
Another factor Tetris has going for it’s that it’s undoubtedly a novel premise, no less than so far as biopics are involved. There have been loads of films based mostly on video video games, together with this yr’s shock hit Sonic the Hedgehog and the long-awaited Uncharted. Nevertheless, there haven’t been all that many who delve into the behind-the-scenes elements of what number of of our most beloved video video games have come into being. Which, when you concentrate on it, is form of stunning, because the online game trade is without doubt one of the most profitable in historical past and sure stuffed with some fairly dramatic tales. Possibly if Tetris is successful, it would encourage a brand new wave of online game biopics.
It’s undoubtedly doable that Taron Egerton might assist make Tetris a field workplace success, too. His function will probably be a lot totally different than his function in Rocketman — on the very least, it would require much less singing. However we all know Taron Egerton is able to carrying a high-stakes story, due to his work in films like Legend and Kingsman: The Secret Service. Earlier than Tetris hits theaters, he may also lend his voice to Sing 2, as soon as once more portraying Johnny. That movie is presently because of hit theaters in 2021.
Tetris, which shall be directed by Jon S. Baird. It’s presently in pre-production and slated to start filming in September. Nevertheless, it doesn’t have a launch date scheduled but. There’s no phrase but on who will be part of Taron Egerton within the solid.
