After PSG’s landslide defeat, Pochettino charged against the attitude of his players: “It’s unacceptable”

Pochettino was angry at the attitude of the PSG players in the 3-0 loss to Monaco (Reuters)

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mauricio Pochettinowas very upset at a press conference after his team’s 3-0 loss to Monaco by League 1 and assured that respect for the club and the fans must be fundamental. After removal of the Champions League before him Real Madridthe Parisian team seems to have completely broken.

The Argentine coach acknowledged having felt ashamed of how his team played this Sunday: “It is inadmissible to start like this. Afterwards, there is sporting embarrassment. But now it’s time to move on, overcome the frustration of the Champions League and think about giving the best. You have to have a competitive spirit.” In this sense, he insisted: ”This is unacceptable. The first half we did was unacceptable. We had no fighting spirit against a team that was in a bad moment. The way we play is not acceptable.”

Pochettino hoped to turn the situation around and get his players to react. “This can’t happen.. This can’t happen. We can have bad performances but not with this attitude. It is unacceptable to start the match in this way. Respect for the club and our fans is fundamental”, he added after the clash in Monaco.

Neymar is one of the main players pointed out by the PSG fans (Reuters)

The PSG lost 3-0 and, despite maintaining a difference of 13 points at the top of the Ligue 1 table, the elimination of the Champions League against him Real Madrid It seems to have been a before and after in the season. Last date, in Princes ParkPochettino, Messi and Neymar were whistled from the stadium’s stands and, after this new fall, the situation does not seem to improve for the next game.

The Argentine coach, who could not count on Lionel Messi in the field for a girpal team, he did not want to individualize about any soccer player: “We always judge the collective performance, the collective mood, I don’t want to focus on individual performances. We do not look for excuses. The most important thing is to find solutions, we have to stop looking for excuses, looking for pretexts”.

The PSG coach took responsibility for the situation: “You have to be responsible. Each one must take on the situation individually, thinking of the collective, of the team.”, he concluded.

