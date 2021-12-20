After Psychonauts 2, Double Fine confirms that it is already working on several projects

Tim Schafer’s latest platforming adventure has been one of the most applauded of the year.

Double Fine has closed a 2021 to remember with a game as personal as Psychonauts 2, an action platform that has managed to win over critics and users, a success that has already won several awards and has been nominated for many others. Unfortunately, we won’t have a Psychonauts 3 anytime soon, although the study is already working on new projects.

This has been made known by the Double Fine team through a new update on their Fig blog, which has been echoed by VGC, where the study has confirmed that Psychonauts 2 has been closed as a project, although there will continue to be adjustments and corrections over time. “The study is already being divided into various teams and starting different projects which we think you will enjoy, “Double Fine stated.

The studio wastes no time and its statements show its ambitious commitment to innovation and experimentation. “At Double Fine we like to experiment. Every game is an opportunity to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions and more, “Double Fine commented, so don’t expect to see more of the same.

Every game is an opportunity to explore new ideasDouble FineThey have also shared their reflection on the creation of Psychonautos 2 and the time that has passed since they got to work on it, highlighting the opportunity to reimagine the studio’s original classic. Double Fine has confessed that It has been a long process, but that “the reward has been quite good”. In 3DJuegos we have not stopped recommending Tim Schafer’s great game, but if you want to know why this action platform is so good, remember that you have our analysis of Psychonautos 2 available.

More about: Psychonauts 2.