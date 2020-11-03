After Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan has now passed amendment bills against the agricultural laws of the Center.

Jaipur: On the lines of Punjab and Chhattisgarh, the Rajasthan government also passed three amendment bills against the recent agricultural laws of the Center. The House passed the Amendment Bills introduced by the Government by voice. BJP, the main opposition party, walked out of the house during this period. Also Read – Gurjar agitation continued for second day, damage to rail tracks; 3 trains canceled

After day long discussion on these Bills, the State Legislative Assembly ‘Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020, Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Service Tax (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020. And the Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Rajasthan Amendment) Bill 2020 was passed. Also Read – Mask will be necessary in Rajasthan from today, Gehlot government is bringing tough law- CM tweeted

The purpose of these bills is to ‘neutralize’ the impact of the three recently passed agricultural laws on the farmers of the state. However, these bills will become law only after the approval of the Governor. Also Read – Gurjar Aandolan Updates: Gujjars protest over reservation, changed routes of many trains, many trains canceled, see list

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal introduced the bill in the House on Saturday. Responding to the discussion, he said that the state government has broadly made a provision in these bills that no agreement by a company or individual to buy their produce with farmers at a rate below MSP will be valid. The bill includes imprisonment of at least three years and a fine of up to five lakh rupees for harassment of farmers.

Dhariwal said that the three agricultural laws passed recently by the central government are being opposed across the country in the same way as the land acquisition law was done a few years ago and the central government will have to finally withdraw these laws as well.

Citing an order of the Supreme Court, he said that agriculture is the exclusive subject of the state government. He mentioned that the minimum support price (MSP) was not mentioned even once in the agriculture related laws passed by the central government. Pointing to the opposition, Dhariwal said, “If you have not written the word Minimum Support Price (MSP) even once in the three laws, then why not doubt and accuse you.” Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said that all the three laws brought by the Government of India are anti-farmer and have been a blight on the interests of farmer families.

He said that every person of the state is connected to the peasant family. With these laws, the farmer will remain a laborer in the coming times. The big companies will take the land of the farmers on contract basis and do the arbitrary farming, and the market prices of the farmers’ crops will decide as they wish.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and opposition BJP targeted the state government for bringing amendment bill against the central government’s laws. Kataria and speakers underlined various initiatives taken by the Narendra Modi government at the Center for the benefit of farmers. He said that if anyone has truly worked to change the lives of farmers, then it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the discussion, Deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said that “the misconception of passing the bill against the laws brought by the central government in the interest of farmers is happening in this House, we will not be witness to it.” We protest against them. ”The Assembly on Monday passed the Rajasthan Pandemic (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the Civil Procedure Code (Rajasthan Amendment) Bill, 2020 by voice vote.

It is worth mentioning that the agrarian laws passed by the central government are being opposed in many places and Congress-ruled Punjab and Chhattisgarh have already passed the bill against them. On October 20, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had tweeted, ‘The Indian National Congress, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, stands firmly in favor of our Annadata farmers and our party has enacted anti-farmer laws which the NDA government has enacted. Will keep opposing. Today, the Congress government of Punjab has passed bills against these laws and Rajasthan will do the same soon. ‘It is noteworthy that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr. C.P. After the passage of these Bills, Joshi adjourned the proceedings of the fifth session of the Fifteenth Assembly indefinitely.