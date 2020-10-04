After Punjab, now Rahul Gandhi will do tractor rallies in these two districts of Haryana, Government has given warning

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Haryana on October 6 and 7 to hold tractor rallies against the recently implemented agricultural laws. Party leaders said that Gandhi will hold rallies in Kurukshetra and Karnal districts of the state. He said that Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab to lead tractor rallies against the agricultural laws of the Center, will lead a tractor rally on October 6, which will enter Haryana. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s question to Modi government, ‘Center has made agricultural laws for farmers, why are they agitating’

Congress Haryana unit met in Delhi to take stock of the preparations for Gandhi’s visit, in which party MLAs and senior leaders attended. In-charge of Haryana Congress Vivek Bansal, State President Kumari Selja, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leaders Kiran Chaudhary and Ajay Singh Yadav attended the meeting. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi will meet farmers in Haryana, CM Khattar said – If law and order deteriorates …

Shailaja said, ‘His (Rahul Gandhi) yatra will prove to be a milestone in the farmers’ fight. Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day tour of Haryana on October 6 and 7. On the first day, his rally will enter Pihowa in Haryana from Punjab border. He will address a public meeting in Pihova. ”He said,“ After this, Rahul Gandhi will go to Kurukshetra and stay there one night. The next morning, his journey will begin from Pipli Mandi, from where he will go to Neelokheri. After that he will go to Karnal, where the tractor rally will start. Also Read – Hathras Case: Male policeman pulled Priyanka Gandhi’s shirt, UP police apologized after 24 hours; Punitive action

At the same time, amidst the news of Rahul Gandhi coming to Haryana, the state CM Manohar Lal Khattar has given a statement. Manohar Lal Khattar said that no one will be allowed to spoil law and order. Khattar said that Rahul Gandhi is not doing anything. They roam around. Till now I have not received information about Rahul Gandhi coming to Haryana. We will maintain law and order at any cost.

