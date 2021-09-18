After Punjab, will there be a reversal in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, how is the preparation of Congress?

New Delhi: After the Punjab operation, all eyes at the moment are on Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which can be going through identical issues and problems. Congress chief Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan desires his place restored and given the highest put up within the state and T.S. Singhdeo desires the rotational leader minister’s formulation to be revered. In Rajasthan, Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot has been averting the prime command’s choice to deal with the Sachin Pilot camp, and in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel mobilized over 50 MLAs in Delhi to turn his energy. The Congress management is offended with the Leader Ministers in each the states dismissing the choices of the Congress management.Additionally Learn – Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani might sign up for Congress on September 28, Hardik Patel mediating

With the Punjab operation, Congress has given a powerful message to different Leader Ministers as smartly. Congress Common Secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken had mentioned that the roadmap is able for cupboard enlargement and organizational reshuffle within the state. Maken had mentioned at a press convention in Delhi on Thursday, “We might have expanded the cupboard had Ashok Gehlot now not fallen in poor health. The roadmap is able for the appointment of board firms and district presidents. Additionally Learn – Will Amarinder Singh go away Congress and sign up for BJP? Long term plan advised after resignation

The Congress chief mentioned that Gehlot continues to be ill and is doing his make money working from home and it’s going to be accomplished once he recovers. When requested about Sachin Pilot, he mentioned, “On the state degree we’re discussing the entire problems, but when some choice is taken on the AICC degree then it’s out of my purview.” Additionally Learn – Pakistan PM’s pal Navjot Singh Sidhu turns into CM, nation might be at risk, I will be able to protest: Amarinder Singh

In a similar fashion, in Chhattisgarh, Singhdeo’s supporters had been insisting on a transformation of guard after Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel finished two-and-a-half years in energy, the problem of rotational leader minister nonetheless stays a thriller, because the Congress birthday party’s most sensible management There is not any readability. Singhdeo, who’s emphasizing at the formulation of rotational leader minister, says that the whole thing is throughout the purview of the birthday party management and no matter choice is taken, they’re going to be permitted.