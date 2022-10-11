After Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine, China once again called for dialogue between the parties

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds after his speech as new members of China’s Politburo Standing Committee meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/ File, Archive

China today expressed its “concern” about “the development of the current situation in Ukraine” after at least 19 people were killed and more than a hundred were injured in the Russian bombing Monday against Ukrainian cities. The attacks continue this Tuesdayalways targeting civil infrastructure.

“China asks the parties involved to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation”assured the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ningat a press conference, according to the local press.

The spokesperson also expressed the China’s “willingness” to “work with the international community” and perform a constructive role in de-escalation of the situation”.

kyiv emergency services confirmed that at least 19 people were killed and more than a hundred wounded in Monday’s Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities, stressing that many of them targeted civilian targets, in violation of international law.

Russia has now launched a new series of attacks, also across multiple regions, in response to the destruction of a key bridge in Crimea on Saturday and attributed by Putin to Ukraine’s intelligence services.

Cars, on fire after Russian missile strikes, as Russia’s attack continues, in kyiv, Ukraine. October 10, 2022. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Data regularly updated by the UN Human Rights Office indicate that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused, since its inception more than seven months ago, at least 6,221 civilian dead and 9,371 wounded.

Since the outbreak of the conflict, China has maintained a ambiguous posture during which you have asked respect for “the territorial integrity of all countries”, including Ukraine, and attention to the “legitimate concerns of all countries”, referring to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of an expanded format meeting of heads of member states at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS/File

During a meeting in Uzbekistan last month, the Russian president, Vladimir Putinhe valued against his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingthe fact that Beijing has always maintained “a balanced position” on Ukraine, while admitting “questions and concerns” from China.

However, Xi also asked Putin “to lead a changing world together and defend the interests of developing countries”.

