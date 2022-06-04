After qualifying for the final, Rafael Nadal reflected on his painful injury: “I would rather lose and have a new foot”

One more time Rafael Nadal will have the opportunity to be champion in Roland Garros. After beating in the semifinals Alexander Zverev 7-6, 6-6 and the German tennis player left due to injury, Rafa got the chance to fight for his 14th trophy in Paris this Sunday. Although this great sporting moment does not find him fully, since he has physical problems that have him very worried.

In the press conference after the match in which he took the victory in the second set due to the retirement of his rival, Nadal was spoke about the efforts he made to play despite the chronic injury he has in his left foot. “I have done everything to give myself a chance to be where I am and to be in the Roland Garros final. It is a dream come true that is worth all the sacrifices”, commented

However, when given the choice between winning the title in Roland Garros or to have a new foot, the 36-year-old Majorcan player launched a reflection: “I prefer to lose the final and have a new foot that allows me to be happier in my day to day.”

Rafael Nadal will seek this Sunday to win his 14th title at Roland Garros (Photo: REUTERS)

Rafa Nadal He is aware that he is in the twilight of his sports career and that, beyond all the successes he has achieved, he has to think about his future off the track. “Winning is nice and fills you with momentary joy. But life goes on and that is the most important thing. I have a life ahead and I would like to play sports with my friends amateur y this right now is unknown“, plot.

His victory came in tie break of the second sleeve, when Beasts he sprained his ankle sliding on the clay. Three hours and five minutes had passed in a game that was being played at maximum intensity. A Nadal It was good for him that he finished early and he knows it. “You have to be realistic and I assume my current limitations. I haven’t trained for three months to endure depending on what things. I have stayed in the game as I could, but it is true that he was in a better position at the end of the set. I had more energy than for a while, which had left me”, commented the Manacorí.

Rafael Nadal will reach the Roland Garros final with more rest time due to Zverev’s retirement in the semifinals (Photo: REUTERS)

Now wait at the end of Roland Garros for the norwegian Casper Ruudwho beat the Croatian Marin Cilic by 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 and 6-2 in 2 hours and 55 minutes. “Being in a final is incredible and an important success. It means a lot to be in the final.”recognized Rafael Nadal before the microphones. The Spanish player has accumulated 111 wins and only three losses in this Grand Slam and, despite his physical difficulties, he is the favorite to win the tournament.

