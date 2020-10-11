Entertainment

After Rajasthan, over the land dispute in Gonda, UP, the bullies shot the priest, condition critical

October 11, 2020
Gonda: The case of burning the priest alive in the Karauli village of Rajasthan in the ground dispute had not been pacified, now that in another ground dispute in Uttar Pradesh, a temple priest has been attacked with a fatal attack. The priest shot at the priest. The condition of the priest remains critical. Police said that two people have been arrested in the case. Also Read – By Polls, questions raised over decision to give ticket to ‘rape accused’, scuffle with Congress worker, see VIDEO

According to the information, in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, there was a long ground dispute between a priest and some overbearing. On Saturday night, the bullies fired at the priest. The victim’s name is Samrat Das and he is a priest in the Ram Janaki temple. He was admitted to a local hospital but had to be referred to Lucknow for treatment in the early hours of Sunday. Doctors said that his condition is critical. In this whole incident, the police has started investigation and an FIR has been registered against four people. Also Read – High speed car fell into canal, 3 people including Tehsildar of Roorkee, dead bodies sent for postmortem

Now the Congress is questioning the state government regarding this incident. On the other hand, Congress leader Sanjay Narupam tweeted that in this case, a murderous attack was made on the priest of a temple in Gonda, UP yesterday. I just said yesterday, this is a dangerous trend. It is important to get into the fold of why the attacks on saints and saints are increasing, and all governments should make serious arrangements to stop this.

Giving information, SP Shailesh Pandey told that two priests live in the temple and one of these priests was attacked by some people around 2 pm. The priest was shot. The bullet came out of the priest’s shoulder. He told that police reached the place of crime and the priest was admitted to the hospital. The police have feared the involvement of land mafia in this incident.

