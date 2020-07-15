After Rajasthan, there will be rebellion in Chhattisgarh Congress too! CM Baghel took this step in time

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also become aware after the rebellion in the Congress Party in Rajasthan (Rajasthan Political Crisis). Four months ago, the Congress, which lost power due to internal strife in Madhya Pradesh and then Jyotiraditya Scindia’s rebellion, is facing a similar situation in Rajasthan. Sachi Pilot, who was the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, has revolted. Also Read – There was a spate of resignations in Congress after Sachin Pilot was removed from the post, NSUI and many party officials resigned

The plight of the party in these two states is expected to fall in Chhattisgarh. In such a situation, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has become alert. On Tuesday, he appointed 15 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries to avoid any discontent in the party. It is being said that Baghel has taken this step to suppress the possibility of possible dissatisfaction in the state Congress.

Baghel administered the oath of office and secrecy to 15 legislators as parliamentary secretaries in a ceremony held at his government residence on Tuesday evening.

Among the newly appointed parliamentary secretaries, Chintamani Maharaj took oath in Sanskrit, while Parasnath Rajwade, Ambika Singhdev, Chandradev Prasad Rai, Dwarkadhish Yadav, Gurudayal Singh Banjare, Indrashah Mandavi, Kunvarsinh Nishad, Rashmi Ashish Singh, Rekhaman Jain, Shakuntala Sahu, Shishupal Sori , U.D. Minj, Vikas Upadhyay and Vinod Seven Lal Chandrakar took oath in Hindi.

After swearing in, Chief Minister Baghel congratulated and congratulated all the newly appointed parliamentary secretaries. He said that all parliamentary secretaries will get an opportunity to work with experienced ministers. He urged the newly appointed parliamentary secretaries to take this opportunity as learning and fulfill their responsibilities better.

The Chief Minister said that for the success of public representatives, it is necessary to get hold of their area, knowledge of administrative work and to be proficient in the activities of the Vidhan Sabha.

Senior state officials said that after the swearing-in program, with the approval of Chief Minister Baghel, an order has been issued to associate all the newly appointed parliamentary secretaries with the ministers.

Under this order, Parliamentary Secretary Dwarkadhish Yadav has been appointed as School Education Minister Premasay Singh Tekam and Vinod Sevan Chandrakar and Gurudayal Singh Banjare have been given Health Minister T.S. Has been associated with Singhdev.

Officials said Chandradev Prasad Rai and Shishupal Sori to Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, Shakuntala Sahu to Agriculture Minister Ravindra Chaubey, Vikas Upadhyay and Chintamani Maharaj to Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ambika Singhdev to Public Health Engineering Minister Guru Rudrakumar and U.D. Minj has been associated with Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma.

He told that Parliamentary Secretary Parasnath Rajwade to Higher Education Minister Umesh Patel, Indrashah Mandavi to Revenue Minister Jaisingh Agrawal, Kunwar Singh Nishad to Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat, Rashmi Ashish Singh to Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia and Rekhachand Jain to Urban Has been associated with the administration minister Shiv Kumar Dahria.

Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, MP P.L. All the ministers of the state government, legislators, officials of various institutions including several public representatives and senior officials of the state government were present along with Punia.

After the appointment of parliamentary candidates in the state, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the state government of adopting double standards.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Rajesh Munat accused the state government of adopting double standards regarding the appointment of parliamentary secretaries in the state, and said that the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was appointed by the previous BJP government on the appointment of parliamentary secretaries without any reason. To discredit, now the entire state should apologize unconditionally.

Moonat said that Chief Minister Baghel had gone to the court against the then BJP state government while being in opposition on the appointments of parliamentary secretaries and today, after coming to power, is appointing parliamentary secretary to calm the chaos in the Congress.

The former minister said that when the state government is weakening the ongoing war against the corona virus by stating lack of money, then the additional financial burden will be incurred on the state by the appointment of parliamentary secretaries, the chief minister will have to tell where the money is in the state treasury Will come from

After the appointment of 11 parliamentary secretaries by the erstwhile BJP government in Chhattisgarh, senior Congress leader and current forest minister Mohammad Akbar and RTI activist Rakesh Chaubey filed a petition in the High Court in 2017, terming the appointment as unconstitutional.

After the appointment of new parliamentary secretaries in the state, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar told reporters that the new parliamentary secretary will not work as a minister but has been appointed to assist the parliamentary work of ministers.

