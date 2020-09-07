After Rajnath, Russia is going to foreign minister Jaishankar, may meet with Chinese counterpart

New Delhi: Iran is expected to stop on Tuesday while Foreign Minister S Jaishankar goes on a four-day visit to Russia. According to people aware of the case, Jaishankar is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. Jaishankar is going to attend the eight-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting held in Moscow in which India and China are members. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: Russian government going to provide vaccine to common people

He told that Jaishankar would probably meet Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif in Tehran before leaving for Moscow. Jaishankar’s visit is taking place just a few days after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Moscow. Singh went to Russia to attend the meeting of the SCO’s defense ministers. Also Read – Ladakh LAC Tension: China Threatens India – If war breaks out, America’s friendship will not work

It is worth mentioning that on Friday, Singh and China’s Defense Minister General Wei Fenghi had a meeting for about two hours due to increased tension on the border in East Ladakh. In this conversation, Singh specifically told Wei that India will not give up ‘one inch of land’ and is committed to protecting its integrity and sovereignty at any cost. Also Read – Talk between Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister for more than two hours, know who said about the border dispute

According to the official statement, Singh told the Chinese counterpart that China should strictly respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and there should not be any unilateral effort to change the situation as it is. This was the first face-to-face meeting at the top level of the two sides after the tussle started in early May in eastern Ladakh.

People aware of the matter said that Jaishankar and Wang are expected to have a bilateral meeting on Thursday. It is noteworthy that the foreign ministers of the two countries spoke on the phone on June 17 and during this time it was agreed to handle the whole matter in a responsible manner.

The conversation took place two days after the skirmish between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. Tensions increased manifold due to this clash. Chinese soldiers were also casualties in this skirmish, but so far information has not been provided from China. According to the US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were killed in this clash.

