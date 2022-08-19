After rejecting Boca Juniors’ offer, Edinson Cavani agreed to join a new team

After his last stint at Manchester United, Edinson Cavani agreed to join Villarreal in Spain (Reuters/John Sibley)

Edinson Cavani decided and will continue to play in Europe. After rejecting the offer from Boca Juniors and despite the interest of Peñarol from Uruguay, the striker who has just played for Manchester United in the Premier League will join the ranks of Villarreal of Spainand not from Valencia as it had transpired.

“Villarreal agreed everything with Edinson Cavani and the Uruguayan, who was on Boca’s radar, will play in Spain. This Saturday he will travel to undergo a medical check-up and sign a contract,” said the journalist from TyC SportsGermán García Grova, in his account Twitter. This information was confirmed by the main Spanish media, such as Sports world.

“I spoke with him two and a half years ago. Much has been said recently, but he was very clear with us. He told me that he had everything arranged with Villarreal or something like that… And here a bomb exploded. It was said that she was close to coming, that she was taking the flight”, advanced the last Tuesday Juan Román RiquelmeVice President of Boca Juniors.

After several twists and turns in relation to his futurethe 35-year-old footballer will be a reinforcement of Villarreal, who was able to solve their problems with the Financial Fair Play. The Yellow Submarine He sold Estupiñán to Brighton for more than 24 million dollars, plus the departures of Paco Alcácer to Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates and Boulaye Dia to Salernitana of Italy.

Edinson Cavani will arrive with football filming at the 2022 Qatar World Cup that he will play with the Uruguayan national team (REUTERS / Raúl Martínez)

Edincon Cavaniwhose priority was to join the team led by Unai Emery, his coach at PSG French where he developed his best stage as a footballer, he will travel this Saturday to Spain to carry out the medical review and sign your new contract what It would be until June 2023 with the option of one more.

The Uruguayan will have as partners the Argentines Giovani Lo Celso, Juan Foyth and Gerónimo Rulli. This is how they will play the current season of La Liga de España and the UEFA Conference League, in addition to having the Desired football continuity for the Qatar World Cup to be held between November and December next. Cavani was training in the Complex of his selection, under the orders of the Celeste coaching staff commanded by Diego Alonso.

Cavani played 131 games for Uruguay and scored 58 goals. Among his greatest achievements is the 2011 Copa América won in Argentina. In Qatar he will play his fourth World Cup, a tournament in which he played 14 games and scored five goals.

