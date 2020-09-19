After release, Farooq Abdullah said in the Lok Sabha for the first time, raised the Kashmir issue, said this about the neighboring country

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah on Saturday raised the issue of the current state of the union territory in the House on Saturday and said that talks should be held with other neighboring countries like China. He said during the Zero Hour in the House that he wanted to show gratitude to all those who expressed support during his detention. Also Read – Pakistan dropped weapons from drone in Jammu and Kashmir, arrested three LeT terrorists

Speaking for the first time after his release from custody, the leader of the National Conference said that there should have been progress in Jammu and Kashmir but there has been no progress there. He said, "Today our children and shopkeepers do not have the facility of 4G internet, whereas the whole country is there."

He mentioned the death of some people in the alleged encounter in Jammu and Kashmir and said that I am happy that the army admitted that three men were killed by mistake in Shopian. Abdullah said that he hoped that the families concerned would get fair compensation. Without naming Pakistan, he said that the way we are talking to China, we will have to talk to our neighbors. Will have to find a way.

Abdullah said that if India is progressing, should Jammu and Kashmir not progress?

