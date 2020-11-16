After RJD, Congress also said- We will not attend Nitish’s swearing in ceremony

In Bihar, before the NDA government was formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, disputes with opposition parties have started. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will boycott the swearing-in ceremony held on Monday evening of the new government formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. RJD gave this information by tweeting. Meanwhile, the Congress, the constituent of the opposition grand alliance in the state, also said that it would not participate in the swearing-in. Also Read – Congress retaliated on Shivanand Tiwari’s statement about Rahul Gandhi, demand for exclusion from the party

RJD tweeted, "RJD boycott oath taking. The mandate of change is against the NDA. The mandate was replaced with the 'mandate'. "The opposition party targeted the NDA, saying," Ask the unemployed, farmers, contract workers and employed teachers of Bihar what is passing on them. "

RJD said, "The public is outraged by the NDA fraud. We are the people's representative and stand with the public. "

Significantly, Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on Monday. Top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda will be present at the swearing-in ceremony. Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha said that he has not even received the invitation yet and if the invitation will come, he will not join. He said that he agrees with the opinion of Tejashwi Yadav that the mandate has been strangled.

Jha said, “We oppose the formation of this government” The opposition RJD won 75 seats. At the same time, BJP got 74 seats and JDU got 43 seats.

RJD tweeted another, “Two forced government is being formed in Bihar. One powerless, loose and corrupt certified Chief Minister and the other faceless and Tantra Prapanch forced senior constituent party. ” Lalu Prasad’s party said that their compulsion is due to RJD’s support and Tejashwi Yadav loved by people of Bihar The leader has to accept. RJD also criticized Nitish Kumar in his tweet.

