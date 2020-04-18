After Robert Downey Jr. Shares New Look At Perry Mason, The First Trailer Has Dropped

Ooooh…it is sorta spooky, proper? Whereas this little bit of Perry Mason that Robert Downey Jr. shared with followers would not provide us an excessive amount of data, it actually looks as if the titular lawyer will likely be doing a little poking round locations he is not purported to be, and we would not have it another manner. How is he purported to get his job achieved correctly if he would not have all the data, proper? As you’ll have seen, that extremely dramatic music additionally helped set the scene, so it might appear that we’ll be in for fairly a thriller when the collection kicks off.