After Rome: Total War, Total War: Medieval 2 dates its launch on iOS and Android mobiles

Feral Interactive is once again in charge of a complete adaptation of the strategy classic for touch screens.

Following the release of ROME: Total War on mobile in 2018, Feral Interactive bets again on bringing the Creative Assembly strategy saga to mobile phones and announces the landing this spring of Total War: Medieval 2 on iOS and Android, guaranteeing a complete adaptation of the 2006 strategy classic.

Of course, it incorporates many novelties inherited from the company’s work with ROME: Total War to make the video game a true tactile experience. “These enhancements are intended to make it even easier for the user to master the tactics and commands to move thousands of units around the screen and conquer the battlefield.”

With Total War: Medieval 2 we are once again facing one of the great classics of the genre, with a proposal that in 2006 invited players to travel to one of the most turbulent times in the history of the Western world while governing the destiny of great nations of Europe and the Middle East and served as a general on the battlefield, taking control of armies of up to 10,000 bloodthirsty soldiers.

If you want to know more about this title, you can read the analysis of Total War: Medieval 2 made at the time by Álvaro Castellano, director of 3DJuegos: “Medieval II is a wonderful experience that no fan of strategy should miss, while still being the perfect way to get started in the genre for the uninitiated.”

Changing history for science fiction, Feral Interactive also launched Alien Isolation and its seven DLCs on mobile phones a few months ago, in exchange for 14.99 euros. As for the strategy series, Total War: Warhammer 3 is coming to PC in February.

More about: Total War: Medieval 2 and Feral Interactive.