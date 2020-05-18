After Rumors Swirl About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn Sets The Record Straight

What we do know is that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is, on the very least, a factor that exists in some type — and James Gunn appears to be making nice progress on it. In actual fact, Karen Gillan has stated that from what she’s learn, it’s the very best Guardians of the Galaxy script but. Gunn has additionally shut down rumors that the film will start filming in January 2022, although he didn’t make clear whether or not it might be earlier than or after that date. Perhaps we must always simply see if he’s up for a recreation of 20 Questions and we will slender it down that approach?