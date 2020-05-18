After Rumors Swirl About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn Sets The Record Straight

Go away a Remark
Guardians of the Galaxy followers have needed to be taught to be affected person. Whereas the franchise’s subsequent installment has been in improvement for years, there’s been little information about once we’ll really get to see it. Now, the movie’s director, James Gunn, has responded to rumors about when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start filming — and it seems like followers are in for a bit extra heartbreak.
It began when a Reddit person clued followers in {that a} movie manufacturing web site had Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 down for a February 2021 begin date in Atlanta. A number of information shops shared the knowledge on their websites. Earlier than followers might get too excited, although, James Gunn used his Instagram account to handle the rumors. He shared a screenshot from a fan account’s submit concerning the alleged begin date in his tales, together with message that it down in no unsure phrases:
This isn’t and has by no means been true
Check out James Gunn’s Instagram response for your self:
James Gunn did the appropriate factor by clarifying, nevertheless it’s nonetheless somewhat little bit of a bummer — particularly since meaning there’s nonetheless no phrase on when the movie’s manufacturing will really start. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn’t have an official launch date and, at this level it’s onerous to guess when it is perhaps. Earlier than the coronavirus pandemic triggered widespread manufacturing delays, it could have been extra reduce and dry. However now that Disney has shifted their MCU schedule significantly to account for the shutdown and subsequent launch delays, it looks like these which have been ready within the wings might get pushed again even additional.
On reflection, that February 2021 date does appear somewhat bit impractical. It will have meant that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would begin manufacturing earlier than James Gunn’s newest movie, The Suicide Squad, hit theaters. This implies he would have been pulling double obligation, placing the ending touches on one whereas engaged on the opposite.
What we do know is that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 script is, on the very least, a factor that exists in some type — and James Gunn appears to be making nice progress on it. In actual fact, Karen Gillan has stated that from what she’s learn, it’s the very best Guardians of the Galaxy script but. Gunn has additionally shut down rumors that the film will start filming in January 2022, although he didn’t make clear whether or not it might be earlier than or after that date. Perhaps we must always simply see if he’s up for a recreation of 20 Questions and we will slender it down that approach?
No matter when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lastly sees the sunshine of day, we will stay optimistic that it will likely be well worth the wait. And whilst you wait, you’ll be able to take a look at the primary two installments, which at the moment are obtainable to stream on Disney+.
