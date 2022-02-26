After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tycoon Roman Abramovich relinquished control of Chelsea

Roman Abramovich celebrates the 2021 Champions League final (Photo: Reuters)

The football world began to react immediately after Russia’s declaration of war on Ukraine in recent days. For example, UEFA changed the venue for the final of the current edition of the Champions League (it was going to be played in Saint Petersburg and it will be in Paris), the German club Schalke 04 broke its advertising agreement with a Russian company that appeared in the front of the team shirt and Manchester United canceled a million-dollar commercial agreement with a Moscow airline. The one who was targeted was the Russian Roman Abramovichowner of Chelsea and close relationship with Vladimir Putin.

European media reported that the businessman linked to the Blues would be prevented from making a base in England from now on. In addition, in the British Parliament and the House of Commons they dusted off some accusations against him for corruption and payment of political influence in Russia. Faced with this discouraging panorama, Abramovich made a decision: will relinquish control of the club.

Through an official statement published in the accounts of the London institution, the 55-year-old tycoon entrusted the trustees of the Chelsea Charitable Foundation with the administration and care of the club: “I think they are currently in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, the players, the staff and the fans”. The fans blues they reacted shocked by the news and are confused if it means that it has completely and definitively distanced itself from the entity or due to the situation due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Abramovich’s close ties to Putin and his activities in Russia led him to resign from Chelsea (Photo Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

“Shouldn’t we consider seizing some of his assets, including his £152m house? Shouldn’t we be making sure that people like this, who have had Tier 1 visas, are not involved in malign activity?” questioned Labor MP Chris Bryant in the House of Commons, referring to Abramovich, who in 2018 withdrew his Tier 1 British investor visa application after a reported delay in his application following criticism of Russian oligarchs, a following the poisonings of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in Salisbury

Meanwhile, Mark Spencer, leader of the House of Commons, said: “Abramovich will know that under the sanctions passed this week, there is an opportunity for the government to crack down on high-profile Russians of concern.”. Immigration officials were instructed to make it impossible for Mr. Abramovich, who owns a £125m mansion near Kensington Palace, to settle back in the UK.

THE NOTICE

During my almost 20 years as owner of Chelsea FC, I have always seen my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is to ensure that we are as successful as possible today, as well as building for the future, while playing a positive role in our communities. I have always made decisions taking into account the interests of the Club. I remain committed to these values. That is why today I entrust the trustees of the Chelsea Charitable Foundation with the administration and care of Chelsea FC.

I think they are currently in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, the players, the staff and the fans.

