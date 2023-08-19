After Selling More Than 90,000 Tickets For WrestleMania 40, WWE Broke Its Highest Gate Record Of $21.5 Million:

There will be a lot of people at WrestleMania 40. In the past, yes. The Action Network’s Darren Rovell says that the WWE’s most popular show in 2024 set a new gate record:

The game is planned for Saturday, the sixth of April as well as Sunday, April 7, at the Philadelphia Eagles’ home field, Lincoln Financial Field. And Cody Rhodes thinks that Philadelphia will be the “perfect spot” for WrestleMania 40.

The Annual Event Is Going To Be Held Within The Northeast For The First Time At WrestleMania 40:

“I’d say the Philly wrestling crowd was a contrarian wrestling crowd,” he told Isabella DiAmore of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Whatever the story is, Philly won’t promise to go along with it.

In the sense that if they truly admired someone, they would tell you, and if they didn’t like someone they should have, they would also tell you. Since WrestleMania 35 within East Rutherford, New Jersey, the annual event hasn’t been held within the northeast of the US until WrestleMania 40.

The Big Show Has Been Scheduled For The Month Of April 2024, But The Show Is Already Sold Out:

With eight months to go until the big show, it’s not a bad idea to make a plan for where to go prior to and following the matches at the Linc.

It will also be the first time the show has been in Philadelphia since WrestleMania 15 in 1999, when ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin beat The Rock Dwayne Johnson for the WWE Championship.

Tickets went upon sale to the public upon Friday, as well as according to Darren Rovell of Action Network, the show will soon surpass WWE’s record for ticket sales.

Cody Rhodes, A WWE Star Who Is Anticipated To Appear In A Big Part In The Event:

Cody Rhodes, a WWE champion who is expected to play a big role in the event if he's healthy at the time, recently stated to Isabella DiAmore of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he thought Philadelphia was the "perfect place" for WrestleMania 40.

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, another WWE star, later told Aunyea Lachelle of Philly Live that he would love to fight Jason Kelce or Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Is The 40th WrestleMania?

On Saturday, April 6, as well as Sunday, April 7, 2024, WrestleMania took over the Philadelphia Eagles’ field. This is the second time that the WWE’s major event will be held in Philadelphia. It has also been held twice within Atlantic City, New Jersey.

How Much Are The Tickets?

In letters and on their website, organizers did not give a full range of ticket prices. But during the Ticketmaster presale, floor seats close to the action cost up to $10,000, plus fees, for both nights.

Other choices were much cheaper. For example, two floor seats for both nights cost $1,500. Single-day passes are also being sold in advance. Thursday, each of these tickets could be bought for $300 for each night.

For $9,000, You Could Be A VIP And Hang Out Alongside The Undertaker:

On the Ticketmaster app, the middle rows for Saturday night priced $770 plus fees. You can also spend extra cash on unique events, like hanging out alongside the Undertaker, which costs $9,000 per person.

Who Is Going To Step Into The Ring?

It would be hard to guess anything regarding what will happen in WWE in a few months. But the Linc had a list of fighters who could join.

On its WrestleMania event page, the Linc says, “Watch your favorite superstars from Monday Night RAW as well as Friday Night SmackDown as they take the stage at the Showcase of the Immortals.”

These superstars include Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, as well as many more.