After separating Mauro Icardi from the squad, PSG will make an offer for a Manchester United striker

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Alex Telles, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford a goal at Manchester United. Photo: REUTERS/Phil Noble

the coach of Paris Saint Germain, Christophe Galtierconfirmed that on Saturday against Montpellier they will play together on offense for their team Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, while Mauro Icardi will have to look for a new club.

In the usual press conference prior to the matches, the strategist announced that the French star will return to the starting lineup and will form the attacking trident together with the Brazilian star and the Argentine star. “Leo is very involved in all the training. It is a great example. When Leo smiles, the team smiles. He is loved and admired by his peers.” Galtierin his praise for the captain of the albiceleste team, scorer of two goals in his debut with a landslide against Clermontas a visitor.

In addition, the DT confirmed the information that circulated on Wednesday about the Mauro Icardi’s apartment, who will train apart while looking for a new destination. “The club is working side by side with Mauro to find the best possible solution. He had very little playing time and I think the best thing is to relaunch his career in another more favorable place, ”explained Galtier, who intends to form a squad of 25 field players.

In this sense, the European press revealed that PSG is looking for Marcus Rashfordwho has one more year left on his contract with the Manchester United, with the option to extend the bond for an additional season. In this context, the British striker began talks about a new agreement with the Premier League entity, but his claims would be very high for the Reds; a situation that fueled rumors of a possible exit.

The prestigious newspaper The teamvia Sport Witnessreported that “the Paris Saint Germain you are interested in English to reinforce your first line”, and revealed that there had already been contact between the parties at the beginning of a sustained dialogue with the representatives of Rashford. The good relationship that the 24-year-old striker has with Mbappé and the possibility of playing the next Champions League They were some arguments that would excite the British to move to Paris and join the group of stars whose ultimate goal is to conquer the most coveted tournament in Europe. However, the Manchester United authorities would not be willing to negotiate with his offensive figure and the operation could take place in the next transfer market.

Meanwhile, PSG will make their first home appearance in Ligue 1 next Saturday at the Princes Park when he faces Montpellier for the second date of the domestic championship.

