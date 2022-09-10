After several delays, Marvel’s Midnight Suns already has a final date and will arrive along with animated shorts

The new from Firaxis Games will not wait long, because it will finally arrive in 2022.

After several delays being announced over the past few months, it finally looks like Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming. soon on the market among us. The new from Firaxis Games will arrive this 2022 after announcing a new trailer at the Marvel & Disney Games Showcase that is leaving us with so many surprises.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will hit the market on December 2 and the animated shorts on October 31After much waiting, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will hit the market next December 2 As announced by 2K at the end of the event trailer, but it has not been the only interesting thing that will come, because before that there will be some animation shorts focused on the game that we can enjoy the 31 October that will surely raise our expectations even more for the launch of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

These animated shorts are called Marvel’s Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts. It is a set of five videos which will explain how Lilith became the Mother of Demons. The videos shed details about the events leading up to the game. The first video of these animated shorts can be seen on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel on October 31.

2K has wanted to compensate us with various gameplay samples. In recent weeks we have seen various trailers that have let us see a lot of the game. They saw Spider-Man handing out cakes, as well as Doctor Strange showing off his support skills for the other combat superheroes.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2. We know that the Firaxis Games ambition is very bigas they recognized that it is the largest video game ever made by the studio.

More on: Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Firaxis Games, 2K Games, Marvel and Release Dates.