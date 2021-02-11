After several weeks of uncertainty, the Chilean national team announced their new coach

Martin Lasarte will have the opportunity to direct Chile (Reuters)

On January 14, the arrival of Reinaldo Rueda to the selection of Colombia, days after leaving his position in the Chilean team. Since then, there has been a dance of more than 10 names that were polled or offered to replace him, but finally this Wednesday from the National Football Association (ANFP) it was reported that Martin Lasarte will take over.

“We are happy to have Martín Lasarte with us, who leads the Chilean National Team in the Qualifiers. We believe that We have chosen the ideal coach to achieve the objectives we have set ourselves as a leadership“, he pointed Pablo Milad |, President of the Chilean Soccer Federation and the ANFP in statements published on the official website of the organization.

The Uruguayan began his coaching career in 1996 at Rampla Juniors. Among others, he directed Royal Society of Spain (2009-2011), in two periods to Montevideo National (2005-2006 and 2016-2017), Al-Ahly from Egypt (2018-2019), and in Chile he was in command of Catholic University (2012-2013) and University of Chile (2014-2017).

The strategist has been a five-time champion in Uruguay (Nacional and River Plate), won the title in Egypt with Al-Ahly, got the trophy and promotion with Real Sociedad in Spain. While in Chil, won the 2014 Apertura, the 2015 Super Cup and the 2015 Chile Cup with the blues.

Chile won one match, lost two and tied the remainder so far in the Playoffs (Reuters)

His debut will be on March 25 before Paraguay in Santiago for the South American qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 and then you will visit the amazing Ecuador of Gustavo Alfaro. The objective of Lasarte will be to score points in this contest since in the first four matches The Red he barely won one game and has 4 units. In addition, the goal will be to qualify for the World Cup, after the absence in Russia 2018.

Lasarte was chosen after several other names, especially Argentines, were sounded. Sebastián Beccacece, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Matías Almeyda and Ariel Holan were some of the technical directors who were surveyed or offered during these last weeks, although it will be the Uruguayan who will assume the position.

“The Chilean Football Federation wishes Martín Lasarte every success”, closed the statement issued this Wednesday and thus closes the period of uncertainty that the South American team went through, which is in full swing.

Figures like Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sánchez, Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla or Jean Beausejour, pillars in the Copa América trophies achieved in 2015 and 2015 already surpass the 30-year-old barrier and that is why the youngest need to join the team, but this fusion of generations has not been satisfactory so far.

