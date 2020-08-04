After Shah, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also received corona, hospitalized

new Delhi: After Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also come under the grip of Corona. Test report of Dharmendra Pradhan has come positive. Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been admitted to the hospital. Also Read – Trump said – America is doing ‘very good’ against Corona, India has ‘tremendous problem’

Dharmendra Pradhan himself has given this information by tweeting. Dharmendra Pradhan wrote that I got the test done after showing symptoms of Kovid-19, in which my report has come positive. I am hospitalized and healthy on the doctors' court.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tests positive for # COVID19. He is admitted at a hospital.

Please tell that before this, Home Minister Amit Shah had a corona. He is currently admitted in the private hospital Medanta. And undergoing treatment. Corona infection is increasing in the country. There have been more than 18 lakh corona infection cases in the country. While more than 38 thousand people have died. For the past several days more than 50 thousand cases are being reported.