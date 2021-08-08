After shedding the fit, I hardly ever slept for 2-3 hours in the entire night time, damage affected my preparation: Bajrang Punia

Olympics, Tokyo Olympics 2020, Bajrang Punia, Wrestling, Crew India, Bronze medallist: नई दिल्ली: Bronze medal winners in Wrestling on the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (Bronze medallist) Bajrang Punia (Bajrang Punia) advised that he was once very upset after shedding within the semifinal fit. Poonia mentioned, I used to be in no temper to speak. After shedding a fit, nobody is extra upset than an athlete…. I may just hardly ever sleep for 2-3 hours the entire night time. I determined to seem forward and win a medal. There was once no level in eager about that (semifinal) fit on the Olympics. He mentioned, I’ve overlooked out at the gold medal now, however will paintings on my weaknesses and take a look at to succeed in the highest in Paris.Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: CSK will even rain cash on Neeraj Chopra, such a lot of crores can be to be had with the crew’s particular jersey

Used to be out of form for 3 weeks because of a knee damage

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday mentioned he was once out of the mat for just about 3 weeks because of a knee damage that affected his preparation for the Olympics and went towards the recommendation of the pals for Saturday’s bronze medal bout. He got here with out striking a bandage on his knee. Chatting with the media, Bajrang mentioned, “I may just now not do mat coaching for approximately 25 days. I used to be now not ready to stroll correctly even after the damage. It’s also now not proper to omit an afternoon’s coaching earlier than a event just like the Olympics. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra mentioned – I knew I had received gold, attempted to set an Olympic document within the ultimate throw

I’ve overlooked the gold medal now, however will paintings on my weaknesses

Bajrang mentioned, I’ve overlooked out at the gold medal now, however will paintings on my weaknesses and take a look at to succeed in the highest in Paris. Bajrang didn’t seem in the type of rhythm for which he’s recognized in his early fits. Then again, he noticed the similar technique and attacking recreation towards Daulat Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan within the bronze medal fit. He received the bronze medal by means of successful 8-0. Additionally Learn – Tokyo Olympics 2020, Reside Updates Final Rite: US basketball crew wins seventh consecutive gold

Injured his knee all the way through a fit on June 25

Bajrang didn’t take part within the Poland Open, the ultimate rating match earlier than the Tokyo Video games. His reasoning was once that he wanted extra apply than marks. He went to Russia for apply, the place he injured his proper knee in a neighborhood event. He suffered a knee damage all the way through his semi-final fit towards Underneath-23 Ecu silver medalist Abulmajid Kudiyev on the Ali Aliyev event on June 25.

I landed at the mat and not using a bandage

Bajrang mentioned, “My trainer and physio sought after me to enter the bronze fit with a knee bandage, however I used to be now not feeling comfy. It gave the look of anyone had tied my leg, so I advised him that despite the fact that the damage turns into severe, I will take leisure later, but when I do not win a medal now, all of the laborious paintings can be in useless. That is why I landed at the mat and not using a bandage.”