After shooting his girlfriend, Oscar Pistorius could enjoy probation

Oscar Pistorius shot and killed his girlfriend on February 14, 2013 (Reuters)

The South African Athlete Oscar pistorius, who is serving a sentence for having murdered his girlfriend in 2013, will be able to choose to obtain parole from March 2023, according to a court in South Africa. The news was confirmed by the legal representative of the victim’s family, lawyer Tania Koen, who pointed out that the news is especially unfortunate for the victims. Steenkamp to meet a few days before the anniversary of the murder (February 14), as reported on Monday by the local portal IOL.

The new date for the former Olympic athlete to be a candidate for parole was determined by the Supreme Court of Appeals of South Africa, when correcting a previous verdict that had not taken into account the 506 days that he had served in prison prior to the final sentence.

This means that the broker could opt for the privilege of parole just a decade after the murder, although the final word on his release will be with the Department of Correctional Services of the South African Government. “I trust that the department sees their situation with favorable eyes,” declared the athlete’s father, Henke Pistorius.

Oscar Pistorius junto a Reeva Steenkamp (Reuters)

The government body in charge of the prison system, for now, has limited itself to remembering that all prisoners in South Africa have the right to request conditional release after having served a minimum sentence, but that “does not guarantee” that it will be granted.

”It is a privilege that must be earned by following our prescriptions and, ultimately, according to the degree of readiness for social reintegration, ”Singabakho Nxumalo, a spokesman for the department, explained in a statement.

Pistorius, 34, is serving a 15-year jail sentence for shooting and killing his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, at his home in Pretoria on Valentine’s Day 2013. He shot her four times through the closed bathroom door and, during the trial, tried unsuccessfully to defend that he panicked by mistaking the model for a thief who would have entered the house through the bathroom window.

He was initially sentenced to six years in prison, as the judge considered that extenuating circumstances existed, but, following an appeal from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Supreme Court of South Africa increased the sentence in November 2017 to 15 years, the minimum contemplated by South African law. in murder cases.

Oscar Pistorius in London 2012 (EFE)

The conditions for parole for that sentence are those that have now been reviewed, since the court had made the mistake of not counting 506 days that Pistorius had already served. The correction was formalized with an administrative order issued by the Supreme Court of Appeals on January 21, but has now been made public.

PistoriusBorn with a genetic problem that led his parents to decide to amputate both legs below the knees when he was 11 months old, he achieved world fame by running in London in 2012 on two carbon prostheses, being the first Paralympic athlete to was able to participate in an Olympic Game.

