After Shubhendu Adhikari Adhikari, now brother Soumendu Adhikari also joined hands of BJP, said – TMC will collapse soon

Nandigram: After Shubhendu Adhikari, who recently joined BJP after leaving Trinamool Congress, now his brother and Trinamool leader Soumendu Adhikari also joined BJP along with many activists. Soumendu was recently removed from the post of administrator of Kontai Municipality. Earlier, Shubhendu had said in a meeting in East Medinipur that Soumendu would join the saffron party during the day along with some councilors and 5,000 Trinamool Congress workers. He said that the Tarnamool Congress will collapse soon. Also Read – Those who used to humiliate workers earlier are now calling themselves back with folded hands: PM Modi

On the occasion of the foundation day of Trinamool Congress about his brother joining BJP, he said, “My younger brother Soumendu Kontai will join BJP today.” He will be accompanied by several councilors and 5,000 grassroots workers of the Trinamool Congress. Trinamool Congress will collapse soon. ” Also Read – Trinamool Congress completes 23 years, Mamata Banerjee said- We stood firm on our intentions, thanks to mother and mother

West Bengal: Soumendu Adhikari, former Chairperson of Contai Municipality, joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). https://t.co/6Vk2jNwM3g pic.twitter.com/rlBQyik3Je Also Read – WB Assembly Election: CBI raids in Bengal before elections, this allegation is on Abhishek Banerjee’s close – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Significantly, Soumendu had said on Thursday that lotus will bloom in every house. This indicated that he could join BJP by following his brother’s footsteps. Divyendu and Shishir, two of the officer’s family, are in the Trinamool Congress.

The BJP leader claimed that at least one lakh people would attend his rally to be held here on January 8. He told his supporters, “If anyone has any kind of hindrance in reaching the rally venue, he can call me.”

He said, “Anti-social elements of the Trinamool Congress attacked the devotees going to participate in a religious program on December 29. There were flags of Sanatan Hindu Dharma Sansthan on their vehicles. The attackers will be taught a lesson. “

On the CBI raids on businessman Vinay Mishra’s two houses in Kolkata on Thursday, he said, “The agency will soon knock on the doors of a veteran involved in the case.” Just wait… .. ”Mishra is reportedly considered close to the Trinamool Congress. This case is related to smuggling of cattle on the Indo-Bangladesh border.