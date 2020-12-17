After Shubhendu Adhikari leaves the party, voices are rising against Mamata Banerjee, many more TMC leaders can become rebels!

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Political enthusiasts have intensified ahead of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. With Shubhendu Adhikari’s TMC leaving TMC, rebellion of many other leaders has started appearing. Along with this, voices are also raising against the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. There are speculations that Shubhendu Adhikari will join BJP in Medinipur in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. However, before this he can go to Delhi and meet Amit Shah. Also Read – West Bengal News: One more blow to Mamta Government- Now this leader has left the post of Chairman of Asansol Municipal Corporation

A senior BJP leader has come to know that there has been a stampede in the party after Shubhendu’s resignation. With Shubhendu, at least 12 MLAs, 3 MPs, dozens of councilors and activists can join the BJP. A day before Shubhendu Adhikari had gone to the house of former rebel TMC rebel MP Sunil Mandal after resigning as MLA in the assembly. TMC’s rebel MLA Jitendra Tiwari, along with many other MLAs and public representatives were also present. Also Read – Which political party spent how much during the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, ADR revealed

According to reports, MP Sunil Mandal, Minister Rajiv Banerjee, MLA and Asansol Administrator Jitendra Tiwari, MLA Sheelbhadra Dutta, TMC leader Kajal Saha, Kanishka Pandey, MLA Udayan Guha, MLA Deepal Haldar, MLA Vaishali Dalmiya of Bali, MLA Sudip Mukherjee of Congress , Bhavesh Chattopadhyay, former chairman of Raghunathpur municipality, former presidents of Purulia Srishtidhar Mahato and Sudeep Mahato, Devendu Adhikari, brother of MP and Shubhendu Adhikari, MLA Firoja Bibi of Panshkuda, MLA Bonoshree Maiti of Kanthi North, MLA Jagdish Verma Basuniya of Sitai, Malda Assembly Speaker Gaur Mandal, Malda MP Mausam Benazir Noor, Kalna’s MLA Vishwajit Kundu, MLA from Singur Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Baripada Murshidabad’s MLA Niamat Sheikh and District Council President Mashruf Hussain have adopted rebellion. Many of these are likely to join the BJP. Also Read – WB Assembly Election: Nitish Kumar’s stakes in Bengal elections, revenge being taken from BJP?