After SPO Fayaz Ahmed and his spouse, now the daughter has died, seek operation towards terrorists continues

Srinagar: After the drone assault at the base camp of the Indian Air Power in Jammu and Kashmir, now the terrorists have performed an incident in Pulwama. Right here a Particular Police Officer (SPO) and his spouse had been shot lifeless via terrorists. On the similar time, his daughter, who was once severely injured on this incident, additionally died within the medical institution. Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted that terrorists forcibly entered the home of SPO Fayaz Ahmed and began firing indiscriminately.

Consistent with the police, the SPO and his spouse had been killed on this incident. Please inform that the spouse of the SPO was once admitted to the medical institution in an injured situation after being shot, the place she died. On the similar time, his daughter, who was once delivered to the medical institution in crucial situation, has additionally died. Allow us to tell that at this time, a seek operation has been introduced via the safety forces via cordoning off the realm.

Consistent with the ideas, this incident took place at 11 pm. Allow us to tell that previous on Sunday, two explosives-laden drones fell on the Jammu Air Power Station. Right through this, two explosions happened in a span of 6 mins, wherein 2 Air Power staff had been injured. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had described this assault as a terrorist incident.