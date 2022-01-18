After suffering cardiac arrest and terminating his contract with Inter, Christian Eriksen could return to the Premier League

Eriksen could return to the Premier League (Reuters)

The episode that lived Christian Eriksen during the match against Finland in the group stage of the last European Championship caused a worldwide stir. The 29-year-old footballer left the field, was immediately transferred to a medical center and once they managed to stabilize him, questions about what would happen to his sports career.

Six months after what happened at the Parken Stadion in Copenhagen, Inter de Italia announced the termination of the contract that linked them until June 2024 by mutual agreement, since the practice of professional soccer in Italy with a defibrillator in the body to prevent cardiac arrhythmias is not allowed by the regulations.

However, as soon as he was able to return to physical activity, he returned to training and assured that his goal is to participate in the next World Cup in Qatar with Denmark: “My goal is to play the World Cup. Physically I’ll be back in my best shape.” recognized the Danish channel DR1 Recently.

In December, Inter and the footballer terminated the contract by mutual agreement (Getty)

After his statements, from England they reported that the attacking midfielder would already have a contract on the table of the Brentford of the Premier League. depending on the medium The Athletic, the recently promoted English entity offered him a deal until the end of the season (six months) with the option to extend it for another year.

If this operation is completed, Eriksen would play again in the first division of English football after having played more than 300 games with Tottenham from 2013 to 2020, the year in which his departure to Inter Milan took place.

It should be noted that another of those interested in acquiring their services would be the Newcastle and the Leicester City.

In the event that the Dane affixes his signature will be under the orders of his compatriot Thomas Frank, with whom he coincided during his time with the U17 team of the national team. In addition, his adaptation within the squad could be optimal since the team has nine players from the same country.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the duel against Finland for the last European Championship (Reuters)

Until now, Christian Eriksen finds training at Odense Boldklub, entity in which he took his first steps in Denmark.

As reported by the club’s spokesman at the beginning of last month, the player communicated directly with the institution to lend him a sector of the property to be able to perform physical tasks on his own and with his own personal trainer who manages the loads and rhythms of practice.

“Eriksen approached us and now he is training alone”, revealed to Reuters a member of the press department of the Odense Boldklub. And he added regarding the news that began to spread in the world of football: “It is natural for him, since he played here in his youth and lives just around the corner. We are very happy to be able to provide him with training facilities.”

