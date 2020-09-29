After Sushant Singh, another Bihar actor died in Mumbai, family members were accused of murder

Suspicious Death: The story of the death of young Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Bihar, has not been solved even though in the meantime a budding artist from Bihar has died in Mumbai. The deceased artist’s name is Akshat Utkarsh, who was working in Mumbai’s film industry. He was originally from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur. Actor Akshat Utkarsh’s death seems suspicious and the families have also called his death a murder. Also Read – Bihae Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan met JP Nadda, met, what happened …

Ranjit Singh, the maternal uncle of deceased actor Akshat Utkarsh, has told that at 9 pm on Sunday night, Akshat had talked to his father, but after that, the news of his death was received late in the night. Along with this, Akshat's maternal uncle has also accused the Mumbai police of not cooperating. Akshat was originally from Sikanderpur in Muzaffarpur and was the son of Vijayant Chaudhary alias Raju Chaudhary. His body arrived at Patna Airport shortly before Mumbai.

The family members of actor Akshat Utkarsh have alleged that the Mumbai Police has not cooperated in this matter. Also, no FIR has been registered so far. At present, detailed information about this incident is awaited.

It may be known that even before this, Bollywood star actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who lives in Bihar, has also died in Mumbai, and his death story has not been solved yet. Many agencies including CBI are investigating Sushant’s death. In such a situation, the news of the suspicious death of another budding actor from Bihar is worrying.