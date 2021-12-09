After take off, there was once a technical fault within the Spice Jet airplane, returned to Mumbai

New Delhi: Aviation corporate SpiceJet stated on Thursday that from Mumbai to Kolkata ( Mumbai-Kolkata flight) His 737 MAX airplane going to Mumbai because of technical fault (Mumbai) got here again. A SpiceJet spokesperson stated on Thursday, “SpiceJet flight quantity SG-467 going from Mumbai to Kolkata got here again because of a technical snag after setting out. The airplane landed safely in Mumbai.”Additionally Learn – Enter Tax Credit score Racket: Faux enter tax credit score racket value Rs 35 crore busted in Mumbai

SpiceJet Mumbai-Kolkata flight returned to Mumbai after take-off because of a technical factor nowadays. The plane landed safely in Mumbai: SpiceJet spokesperson – ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

On August 26 this 12 months, the DGCA lifted the ban on business flights of Max plane after Boeing made essential enhancements within the instrument.

SpiceJet final month resumed operations of its Max plane for business flights. Additionally Learn – Indian Army’s ‘The Killer’ wreaked havoc on Pakistan

Allow us to inform you that 3 days after the crash of a 737 MAX plane of ‘Ethiopian Airways’ in 2019 close to Addis Ababa, the Directorate Normal of Civil Aviation in India

(DGCA) had banned the flight of all Max plane. On this twist of fate 157 other people together with 4 Indians died. (enter language)