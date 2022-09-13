After the advances in Kharkiv, Ukraine asked the West for more weapons to be able to end the Russian invasion

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dimitro Kuleba, has applauded the progress made recently by the country’s Armed Forces within the framework of the Russian invasion of the territory, but has warned that in order to move forward the country “needs more heavy weaponry.”

Kuleba has thus specified that the Ukrainian troops “will be able to put an end to the war in Russia if they have more weapons from the West” and has stressed that “the situation is changing”.

“We need more weapons and more ammunition from allies to seize this moment, save more lives and liberate more territories faster. The more military support we have now, the sooner this war ends,” he said in an interview with the US newspaper ‘Politico’.

In this sense, he has asked the international community to focus on supplies of “those weapons that Ukraine needs to achieve victory and peace”. The minister has directly linked the advances of the Ukrainian troops to the support of third countries and has asserted that it is an “incredible result”.

“Ukraine’s progress in the east and south of the country shows that all the investments made by Western allies in order to strengthen our defense are paying off”has said.

In addition, he stressed that “no one should doubt Ukraine’s chances of winning.” On Monday, the Ukrainian Army claimed that it had managed to liberate almost 6,000 square kilometers of territory in the last days of the counteroffensive.

Ukrainian soldier standing on top of an abandoned Russian tank near a village on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine

However, the figure contrasts with the 3,000 square kilometers recovered during the month of September that the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valeri Zaluzhni, spoke about on Sunday.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported for its part that between Sunday and Monday the Ukrainian forces have managed to expel the Russian forces from 20 towns.

For his part, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinksaid Monday that it was still early in Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian army, but that Ukrainian forces have succeeded “significant progress”.

Ukrainian troops have recaptured dozens of towns in recent days, after Moscow left its main stronghold in northeastern Ukrainemarking their worst defeat since the early days of the war.

“What they have done is planned very methodically and, of course, has benefited from significant support from the United States and many other countries to make sure that Ukraine has in its hands the equipment it needs to carry out this counteroffensive,” Blinken said during a press conference in Mexico City.

The official, who is in Mexico for talks on economic cooperation, said the Ukraine conflict is likely to continue for some time as Russia it still has forces and weapons deployed in the country that it continues to use “indiscriminately” against civilians.

(With information from Europe Press)

KEEP READING:

US recognized Ukraine’s “significant progress” over Russia

The military vehicles and weapons that the Russians had to leave behind in the face of the counteroffensive

Russian forces flee to their border as internal criticism grows in Moscow