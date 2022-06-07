After the announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake, fans ask to recover another of the great classics of the saga

Many players expected a Remake of Code: Veronica and they have not been slow to express it on networks.

The last State of Play hit the table with the first seconds relay. A few brief moments that served as an introduction to one of the most anticipated novelties by players: Resident Evil 4 Remake. Since then, Capcom has been exciting us even more with details regarding Ashley’s face, but there are some users who have been left unsatisfied with this news.

There are fans who expected a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica for being prior to Resident Evil 4We are talking about a large group of players who, as reported by the 8bit/Digi medium, were waiting for a remake from Resident Evil: Code Veronica. After all, this title was not only released before the aforementioned fourth installment, but also became one of the adventures favorites of a good handful of users.

This does not mean that the community is unhappy with the announcement of Resident Evil 4 Remake, as it marks the return of another of the franchise’s great installments. However, various publications (and the number of ‘likes’ achieved in each one of them) demonstrate the affection of the community for Code: Veronica and its interest in see this installment converted into a remake.

At the moment, players are attentive to every step of Capcom regarding Resident Evil 4 Remake. We have already seen that, although this new approach keep the classic essence of the saga, it presents some small differences with respect to the original installment. What it has given us to reflect with 6 things that we would change in the Remake, and one that we would never touch.