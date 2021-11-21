After the announcement of withdrawal of agricultural rules, farmers’ open letter to the Top Minister put ahead those six calls for to finish the protest

Kisan Andolan Newest Replace: The United Kisan Morcha has written an open letter to Top Minister Narendra Modi and has made six calls for. Farmers wrote a letter to PM Modi, ‘Crores of farmers of the rustic heard your message to the country at the morning of nineteen November 2021. We spotted that when 11 rounds of talks you selected the trail of unilateral declaration as an alternative of bilateral resolution, however we’re glad that you’ve got introduced withdrawal of all 3 agricultural rules. We welcome this announcement and hope that your govt will satisfy this promise once imaginable.Additionally Learn – Opinion of fifty p.c other folks of the rustic, 3 agricultural rules had been recommended for farmers: Survey

The farmers additional wrote, ‘Top Minister, you’re smartly mindful that the repeal of the 3 black rules isn’t the one call for of this motion. The United Kisan Morcha had raised 3 extra calls for for the reason that starting of the talks with the federal government. Additionally Learn – PM Modi-CM Yogi Pic: Akhilesh Yadav’s taunt at the image of CM Yogi with PM Modi, ‘Protecting your hand for your shoulder restlessly…’

What are the six calls for of farmers

The MSP in accordance with all the value of cultivation (C2+50%) will have to be made a criminal entitlement of all farmers, above all agricultural produce, in order that each and every farmer within the nation will get no less than the minimal give a boost to worth introduced via the federal government for his whole crop. However the acquire can also be assured. (The committee shaped underneath your chairmanship had given this advice to the then Top Minister in 2011 and your govt had additionally introduced about it in Parliament. Withdraw the draft of the ‘Electrical energy Act Modification Invoice, 2020/2021’ proposed via the federal government (throughout the talks the federal government had promised that it will be withdrawn, however then it was once incorporated within the Parliament’s schedule in defiance). The provisions of punishment to farmers will have to be got rid of within the ‘Fee for Air High quality Control Act, 2021 within the Nationwide Capital Area and its related spaces’ (this yr the federal government got rid of some anti-farmer provisions, however via segment 15 once more the farmer The scope for punishment has been made). Hundreds of farmers had been implicated in loads of instances throughout this motion (from June 2020 until now) in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and plenty of different states. Those instances will have to be withdrawn right away. Ajay Mishra Teni, the mastermind of Lakhimpur Kheri homicide case and accused of segment 120B, continues to be roaming freely and stays a minister on your cupboard. He’s additionally sharing the degree with you and different senior ministers. They will have to be sacked and arrested. To this point about 700 farmers have given martyrdom throughout this motion. There will have to be a machine of repayment and rehabilitation in their households. To construct a martyr memorial within the reminiscence of the martyr farmers, land will have to be given at the Indus border.

The farmers additional wrote, ‘Top Minister, you may have appealed to the farmers that now we will have to return house. We wish to guarantee you that we aren’t keen on sitting at the highway. We additionally need that when resolving those different problems once imaginable, we go back to our house, circle of relatives and farming. Should you additionally need the similar, then the federal government will have to right away get started talks with the United Kisan Morcha at the above six problems. Until then the United Kisan Morcha will proceed this motion consistent with its predetermined program. Additionally Learn – Farmer’s motion is not going to finish for now, there shall be a tractor march until Parliament on November 29