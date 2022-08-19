After the arrest of a bishop, Antonio Guterres expressed his concern about the attacks against democracy and the Church in Nicaragua

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (REUTERS/Umit Bektas)

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres is “very concerned” about the attacks against democracy and the Catholic Church in Nicaraguasaid one of its spokesmen on Friday after the arrest of a critical bishop of the regime.

Antonio Guterres “is very concerned about the serious closure of civil and democratic space in Nicaragua, and recent actions against civil society organizations, including those of the Catholic Church,” spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at United Nations headquarters.

Through a spokesman, Guterres reiterated his appeal to the Executive of Daniel Ortega to guarantee “the protection of the human rights of all citizens, particularly the universal rights of peaceful assembly, freedom of association, thought, conscience and religion”.

The Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Alvareza critic of Ortega who was held for two weeks in the curia, was transferred this Friday to Managua by the Police and placed under “home shelter”.

“The Lord Bishop remains in house protection in this capital city”Police said in a statement, although they did not specify whose address it was. “He has been able to meet with his relatives this very morning,” as well as with the Cardinal and Archbishop of Managua, Leopoldo Brenes, he added.

The entity explained that he was transferred from the curia of Matagalpa (north) to Managua “with respect and observance of his rights”, although Vilma Núñez, president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), told the AFP that the police intervention in the curia took place “with violence”.

The Police specified that they made the decision to transfer Álvarez from the Matagalpa curia because the bishop persisted in his “destabilizing and provocative” activities.

The Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council denounced on Friday that the Nicaraguan Police extracted the bishop of Matagalpa “with violence” from his residence (AFP)

Likewise, the text indicates that “the people who remained in that Casa-Curia were transferred with respect and observance of their Rights.” Eight priests, seminarians and a layman remained with Álvarez in the curia and are also in Managua. They are all under investigation.

The diocese of Matagalpa (north) itself warned at dawn of the entrance of the Police to the bishop’s residence. “SOS. Urgent. At this time, the National Police has entered the Episcopal Curia of our Diocese of Matagalpa”, He posted on his Facebook account.

The Latin American and Caribbean Episcopal Council (Celam), said on Twitter that at 03:00 in the morning (09:00 GMT) The police “broke into the parish house, taking Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, along with eight other people, including priests and laity, to an unknown destination.”

Meanwhile, the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua (CEN) invited to pray for the bishop.

Earlier, the Nicaraguan bishop Silvio Báez condemned from Miami through Twitter what he called Álvarez’s “night kidnapping”. The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) had also requested information on his whereabouts.

“How outrageous, they have taken Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, with the priests who were with him. Enough of so much silence! those who have to speak and show their faces speak, that is called a sin of omission”, said the priest Edwing Román, exiled in Miami, on social networks.

The president reproached the bishops for having accepted an opposition proposal that sought to resolve the crisis by advancing the 2021 elections to cut his presidential term.

“What was evident was going to happen happened.. It is the arbitrary and abusive detention of Monsignor Álvarez”commented for his part, also from Miami, the human rights defender Pablo Cuevas.

The situation with the bishop occurs in the midst of friction between the Church and the Ortega regimea 76-year-old former guerrilla who has been in power since 2007, protected by three successive re-elections, the last in November 2021, with his opponents imprisoned or exiled and in the midst of international questioning.

Ortega accuses the bishops of being “coup plotters” for supporting the opposition protests that called for his resignation in 2018.

In the midst of the crisis, the Church tried in 2018 and 2019 to mediate a dialogue between the regime and the opposition.

The president reproached the bishops for having accepted an opposition proposal that sought to resolve the crisis by advancing the 2021 elections to shorten his presidential term.

Since then, relations have deteriorated. This year there was a closure of Catholic media, including the Episcopal Conference channel, and the recent arrest of priest Oscar Benavídez, for unknown reasons.

(With information from AFP)

