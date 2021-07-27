After the assembly, Kamal Nath said- my outdated courting with Mamta Banerjee, had come to congratulate her

New Delhi: There used to be a gathering between West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee and previous Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Either one of them met and talked to one another for a very long time in Delhi. After the assembly, Mamta Banerjee and Kamal Nath stated that there was a dialogue between the 2 at the present scenario within the nation. This assembly between the 2 leaders lasted for approximately 40 mins. Kamal Nath stated that I’ve an outdated courting with Mamta ji. His victory in Bengal has given a message to the rustic. Mamta Banerjee is status by means of the reality.Additionally Learn – There is not any dearth of leaders for management in BJP: Maurya

After this assembly, Mamta Banerjee got here to drop Kamal Nath outdoor the TMC workplace in Delhi. After the assembly, Kamal Nath stated that I had come to congratulate Mamta ji. Congratulations to him after the election victory in Bengal. Dialogue used to be held with Mamta Banerjee at the present scenario of the rustic. Together with this, subjects like inflation had been additionally mentioned. Mamta Banerjee will even meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. On the other hand, the time table of assembly with Sonia Gandhi has now not been made up our minds but.

It's value noting that even prior to her Delhi excursion, Mamta Banerjee has made her presence felt in North India. For this, particular arrangements had been made this time at the martyr's day celebrated by means of TMC on twenty first July. This used to be the primary time that Mamata Banerjee's speech used to be broadcast in different states as neatly. Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a speech in Hindi, which used to be heard on LED TVs outdoor celebration headquarters in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. On the similar time, leaders of alternative political events had been also known as within the Delhi match. This preparation of Mamta Banerjee is being related to the struggle of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Considerably, that is Mamata Banerjee's first discuss with to Delhi after changing into the Leader Minister of West Bengal for the 3rd time. Mamta Banerjee met senior Congress chief and previous Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Kamal Nath at 2 pm in Delhi on Tuesday. This assembly between Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders is being noticed as an workout to convey the opposition events in combination. It's value noting that previous, election strategist Prashant Kishor had met a number of opposition leaders together with Sharad Pawar. Prashant Kishor labored for Mamta Banerjee all the way through the West Bengal Meeting elections. Previously, Prashant Kishor has additionally met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi. After assembly Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma, crucial assembly is to be held between Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee and Top Minister Narendra Modi at 4 pm.