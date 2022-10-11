After the brutal attack on Monday, Russia launched new bombardments against several cities in Ukraine

Russia launched a new series of bombardments on several cities in Ukraine on Tuesday, a day after the brutal offensive that shook multiple regions in response to the destruction of a key bridge in Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russian Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers operating over the Caspian Sea launched missiles over Ukrainian territory around 7 am on Tuesday. He did not provide information on the targets, adding that four incoming missiles were shot down by the southern Ukrainian air command around 9 am.

In Lvivin the west of the country, the authorities reported new explosions and a missile attack against “critical infrastructure”.

The attack on two energy facilities has caused new problems in the electricity supply, sources from the mayor’s office indicated, according to the news portal UKrinfrom. The electricity supply was cut both in the city of Lviv itself and in its region as a whole, but this Tuesday the service had been restored.

Power outage in Lviv (Reuters)

The State Emergency Services had activated the alert for possible air attacks throughout the country today. “Attention, throughout the day, there is a high probability of missile attacks throughout the Ukrainian territory,” these sources indicated, through the Telegram network.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine indicated that 12 S-300 missiles hit public facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the last hours, causing a large fire in the area. They added that one person was killed in the attack early Tuesday.

The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to attack targets on the ground.

Emergency personnel work in a building destroyed by the bombing on Tuesday (via Reuters)

In turn, the governor of the region of VinnytsiaSerhiy Borzov said there was an airstrike there in the morning, without offering a casualty report.

Also, another missile was shot down in the sky of Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s military administration, wrote on Telegram: “Residents of Kryvyorizh, keep calm. The explosion means that our men have shot down an enemy rocket.”

Ukrainian forces shot down four more Russian missiles in the south, as well as five drones over the regions of Mykolaiv and Odessa, according to the South Operational Command. The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, on Tuesday urged local residents not to leave the shelters, as “there are enough missiles still in the air.”

Another missile was shot down in the region of KievGovernor Oleksii Kuleba said.

Meanwhile, the Russian military reported that it “continued to launch massive attacks with high-precision and long-range weapons … against Ukraine’s military command facilities and energy system,” according to the Defense Ministry statement, adding that “all the assigned objectives were achieved”.

Warnings of air strikes across Ukraine have sent some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital and many other cities. That calm had led many Ukrainians to ignore the usual sirens, but Monday’s attacks gave them a new urgency.

In kyiv, the sirens sounded and the population went to the underground shelters (REUTERS / Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

In addition to the usual sirens, the inhabitants of kyiv were shaken early Tuesday by a new type of alarm that sounded automatically from mobile phones. The caustic sound alert was accompanied by text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.

The emergency service previously reported that at least 19 people were killed and 105 wounded in Monday’s Russian shelling of several Ukrainian cities, including the capital kyiv.

In total, 301 settlements were attacked in the kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Ternopil and Khmelnytsky regions.

