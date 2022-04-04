After the cancellation of E3 2022, PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show date their events

Both events, along with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, promise to bring us a good portion of game news.

We are still recovering from what has been one of the biggest disappointments of this year for the video game industry: E3 2022 is canceled and it will not be until next year when we can see the classic event, this time face-to-face and digital. However, the cancellation of E3 does not mean the end of the summer video game events.

Both events will be broadcast on June 12Geoff Keighley He did not miss the opportunity to remind us that the Summer Game Fest 2022 will be present this June, although it will not do so alone. The PC Gaming Show will return this next June 12joined by its sister event, the Future Games Show, who have set out to “rekindle the spirit of video game fairs summer while E3 takes a break until 2023″.

The Future Games Show debuted in 2020, and has had the presence of games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or Death Stranding Director’s Cut. On this occasion, Gamesradar promises “more than 60 minutes of new trailers, announcements and unpublished games”. For its part, the PC Gaming Show has been accompanying E3 since 2015.

“The event will showcase never-before-seen gameplay footage, have engaging conversations with developers, and share announcements from the world of PC gaming,” said PC Gamer. Both the Future Games Show and the PC Gaming Show can be seen live from platforms like Twitch y YouTube. Alberto Pastor has spoken to you about the cancellation of E3 and the future of the fair: chronicle of an announced death of an event that has also suffered the ravages of the global health crisis.

More about: PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show and E3 2022.