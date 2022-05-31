After the claim for Ecuador to be disqualified, Berizzo spoke of the chance for Chile to go to the World Cup: “It is a possible scenario”

* The moment of Berizzo’s presentation

Eduardo Berizzo was formally presented as the new technical director of the chilean national team, after the departure of the Uruguayan Martín Lasarte. The 52-year-old Toto had been announced last week by the local Federation and this Monday he spoke for the first time before the media in the Auditorium of the National Professional Football Association (ANFP). “The frustration experienced by not having reached the goal requires redoubling efforts and commitments,” said Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant at La Roja between 2007 and 2010.

However, despite not having qualified for Qatar 2022 through sports, Chile still hopes to be in the World Cup: it made a presentation to FIFA for the alleged poor inclusion by Ecuador of the footballer Byron Castillo, of which he alleges that he is Colombian. The intention of this ANFP claim would be for his team to attend Qatar, something that would be possible if Ecuador loses all the points it earned in the eight Qualifying games in which Castillo was.

Berizzo spoke about the profound modification of the agenda that this scenario would imply. “We believe that there is a firm foundation and that is why the presentation was made formally. When the match between Ecuador and Paraguay happened, prior to the meeting there were comments about that episode, but it did not go beyond that. I remember hearing the story, but it didn’t go beyond that, ”he recalled his experience in the Castillo case as a guide for the Guaraní cast.

“There are two possible scenarios; the scenario of attending the World Cup in Qatar, which would speed up deadlines, and the other, which is trying to get to the next World Cup. If the deadlines allow it, of course we will observe a lot of young people and the match opportunities for them will be higher, if the deadlines are shortened for Qatar, the matches will be fewer for those rehearsals, ”he assured.

In this sense, Chile is preparing to play in Asia, with a match against South Korea on June 6 to then join the Kirin Cup, a friendly tournament in Japan. Toto comes from leading the Paraguayan team in the South American Qualifiers, a role in which he was replaced in the epilogue of the competition by his compatriot Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Beyond the foray into La Roja with Bielsa, he also stood out as a coach for O’Higgins of Racagua, where he garnered almost 60% of the points and came out champion.

In addition he directed Students from La Plata, Celta, Seville and Athletic de Bilbao. Berizzo will have to face the renewal of the Chilean squad, with several footballers in their last years (Arturo Vidal, Alexis Sanchez, Gary Medel, Mauricio Islaamong others) and the need to replace them taking into account that they are figures that won a bi-championship in America with Chile.

“I would not separate footballers of one age from another, I am very interested in pointing out that the team arrives with performance. If you perform in your team and maintain the level and become a constant player, you come to the national team. We will need everyone and an absolute commitment to the selection to want to be and be part of this new process, ”explained his plan.

Will you seek to carry out some of the proposals that you promoted together with Bielsa? “The idea is to be protagonists through the ball and recover it as close as possible to the rival goal. We have built our methodology based on his teachings, but I am another coach, ”he clarified.

