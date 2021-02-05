After the controversies over their parties, Neymar made a deep reflection on the need for soccer players to “have fun”

Neymar spoke about the controversies that are generated around the parties he organizes

His name is synonymous with good football and joy. But it is also common to see his surname involved in some extra football controversy, a product of his high profile. Neymar It is clear to him and he knows that his lifestyle can make him the object of criticism. However, he understands that it is the way to compensate for all the pressure on his back on the playing fields.

After the controversies that were generated around his figure after the end of the year party he organized in Brazil and while rumors about a possible celebration of his 29th birthday grow, the leader of the Paris Saint Germain He broke the silence and spoke about these topics with a British medium.

“We have to have time to have fun and think about other issues, just like anyone else. It’s natural, that’s how the world works “ , he reflected in a note with the DailyMail. “We all know how to correctly balance our work time with the time we have to spend with our family, friends or simply have fun. We are no different than anyone when it comes to the relationship between work and play”, He clarified.

Days ago, for example, he had to use his social networks to deny reports from the Brazilian press that claimed that he was about to hold a massive celebration for his birthday amid the pandemic. This same issue brought him headaches at the end of the year, when he was even investigated by Brazilian government offices before the versions of a mega party. “Of course, due to our public position, we have to preserve ourselves a little more. We cannot perform certain activities that can harm our body, but in reality we have a duty to seek distractions off the field to keep our mind light and focused on our profession”, He insisted in the interview.

“If we footballers only think about our profession, we would not achieve it”, clarified the man who starred in the largest transfer in history when PSG paid his release clause of 222 million euros to Barcelona.

Neymar with the Argentine singer Emilia Mernes, in a video that he released after his end of the year party

The attacker from the French team also spoke about football and ruled out a possible transfer to the Premier League: “There is a lot of physical work involved in the game.” Beyond acknowledging that London is one of the “cities I love the most,” the Brazilian clarified that he is comfortable in Paris. While heading for a four-season renewal with the French team, he set out his goal at that club: “I know what it is to win a Champions League and I am sure that I will once again reach the final with PSG”.

“Defeats do not motivate me, I am motivated by victories that I once won in my life and in my career. I want to win the Champions League with PSG and the World Cup with the Brazilian team“, he pointed.

Along these lines, he reflected on the pandemic that has hit the world since March of last year and assured that this changed “our hopes and expectations” on a day-to-day basis. “The pandemic forced us to think differently, so i think i really wish i could hug everyone like we used to before all this happened“He wished in the note he gave to journalist Oliver Todd.

Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Lorient v Paris St Germain – Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France – January 31, 2021 Paris St Germain’s Neymar scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

