After the controversy over Messi’s performance in the Champions League, PSG defends the top of Ligue 1 against Nantes

PSG comes from adding a joy in the Champions League (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

The Paris Saint Germain achieved an agonizing and vital victory against Real Madrid for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. With high morale and waiting for the rematch to be played in March, the cast led by Mauricio Pochettino will visit Nantes for Date 25 of Ligue 1 that he leads. Lionel Messi, who was left in the eye of the storm for his last performance, would be starting. The appointment will start at 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time) and will be televised ESPN.

The French press did not forgive Messi after his missed penalty and rated his match against Madrid with a 3which generated debate and a wave of criticism for the medium The Team, author of the rating. one of which spoke at a press conference was his coach, Pochettino, who stated: “Leo Messi is the best in the world. A player like him, with his experience and what he represents, he is football. If you want to explain to someone what football is, it is Leo Messi. No way missing a penalty is going to affect his confidence. That is impossible and whoever thinks about it that way does not understand this sport”.

Trying to get away from the flashes and any kind of controversy, Messi mentioned in his last interview: “It is difficult to win the Champions League because it is a competition that brings together the best teams and where the smallest detail, the smallest mistake, can eliminate you”.

The last official medical part of Paris Saint Germain indicated that Leandro Paredes was treated for discomfort in his adductors and that Sergio Ramos He continues to train differently due to an injury to a calf. Who is able to be initial is Neymaras specified Few: “It is a possibility that it begins. He trained very well and had a very good start against Real Madrid. He has great energy. He was very serious and dedicated throughout his recovery process. He left behind all the genes that he may have had. He now concentrates on his game to help the team as much as possible”.

After the first half of the season, the Parisians made a big difference at the top (13 points ahead of their escort Olympique de Marseille) but they are clear that the work is not finished. To win the domestic league title again, they will try to stay on the victorious path with the harvest of their fifth consecutive victory against a rival they defeated 3-1 in the Parc des Princes with a goal from Messi in the first round.

those of Antoine Kombouare They have an irregular streak, but they arrive victorious after the 1-0 in favor against Reims. The canaries They are in ninth place in the table and aim to finish among the teams that will play international cups next season. Currently there are 7 units from Nice (Champions League), 6 from Racing de Strasbourg (Europa League) and 3 from Lyon (Conference League).

Likely formations:

Nantes: Alban Lafont; Jean-Charles Castelletto, Dennis Appiah, Nicolas Pallois; Fabio, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Quentin Merlin; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas and Moses Simon. DT: Antoine Kombouare

PSG: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat; Julian Draxler, Marco Verratti, Danilo Pereira; Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. DT: Mauricio Pochettino

Referee: Mikael Lesage

Hour: 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time)

Stadium: La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau

Will televise: ESPN

