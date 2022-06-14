After the controversy with Immortal, Blizzard clarifies the possible micropayments of Diablo 4

Rod Fergusson, responsible for the franchise, quickly rules out that the game is going to be a pay-to-win.

The Xbox event held this Sunday left us with an extensive gameplay of Diablo IV with which Blizzard sought to offer more details to fans of the saga, who lately are not entirely happy due to the controversy that Diablo Immortal and its monetization system has generated.

For that reason, it seems that Rod Fergussonresponsible for the franchise in the company, has wanted to quickly come to the fore to clarify how the fourth numbered installment of Diablo will work, making clear the differentiation regarding the delivery aimed at mobile devices and PCs.

It will only have cosmetics and paid expansions“To clarify: Diablo 4 is a full-price game for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox gamers,” Fergusson writes. “We want to offer a variety of content after launch, for years to come, in the form of optional cosmetics and expansions of history”, something on which he has also insisted Adam Fletcher in social networks.

In this way, from Blizzard they make it clear that we are facing a full-price product that will simply have microtransactions that will not directly affect gameplayalthough we are waiting for what it can incorporate at the time of its premiere next year.

Diablo IV has its release date set for sometime in 2023when it will not only come to PC, but also to PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, being able to register for its beta.

