After the coup in Guinea, how is the situation of Keita, the Liverpool footballer

Naby Keita is safe and sound (Reuters)

This Monday the African Football Confederation (CAF) y la FIFA They decided to suspend the game they were going to star in Guinea and Morocco for the Qualifiers towards the World Cup Qatar 2022. The meeting was to be held in Conakri, But due to “the current political and security situation”, The authorities chose to cancel the sporting event.

Liverpool reported that the midfielder Naby Keita He is “safe and sound” after the Guinean team has been blocked in his country after the alleged coup that occurred last week. The 26-year-old had traveled when a group of soldiers deposed 83-year-old President Alpha Conde. After hours of shooting and agitation, the match was postponed.

A spokesman for the British team assured that the club is in “permanent contact” with the footballer. and that he has maintained “regular communications” with those responsible for the African team. “We are satisfied because it is in good condition and safe,” the spokesman told the British agency. PA.

Army Special Forces have taken control of Guinea (Reuters)

It is worth clarifying that five of the members of the Guinean team play in France: Issiaga Sylla at Toulouse, Florentin Pogba at Sochaux, Abdoulaye Sylla at Nantes, Saidou Sow at Saint-Etienne and Mohamed Bayo at Clermont. A source who did not want to be identified close to one of these five teams assured the AFP that several European clubs are working to allow players to leave their country on private flights. For its part, the Moroccan team was able to leave the country on Sunday.

In an apparent coup, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who responds to the Army Special Forces Group, also announced today in a video that the military agreed to “dissolve the Constitution in force” and the Government. The coup plotters released a recording of President Condé under arrest asking him if he had been mistreated and he refuses to respond.

For months, this West African country, one of the poorest in the world despite its considerable mineral and water resources, has lived a deep political and economic crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With information from AFP