After the coup in the Champions League, Messi’s PSG is put to the test before its public by Ligue 1: time, TV and formations

After the elimination against Real Madrid, PSG will play in front of the public for Ligue 1 (Photo: Reuters)

the season of Paris Saint Germain entered a twilight that for the next few weeks could reverberate in the foundations of the club. While the rumors of a player cleanup and a possible change of coach have already positioned themselves over the French sky, the team will have to take to the field to live with the repercussions of the recent elimination from the Champions League: will host Bordeaux for Ligue 1.

starting at 9at Princes Parkthe current leader of the French tournament will face the 28th date of the tournament with a double sword on his back: in addition to the historic defeat in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid, he has just lost last weekend against the shooting guard Nice by League 1.

The domestic championship is the only challenge ahead for a star-studded squad. With a difference of 12 points over the second, the goal of winning the tournament seems too little for an institution that had a transfer market with brilliant signings like Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum.

out of the round of 16 after conceding three goals in 17 minutesthe cast directed by the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino was also eliminated on penalties in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France against Nice, today finalist of that tournament. Nor could he appropriate the French Super Cup: lost 1-0 to Lille.

These defeats are not a minor detail: PSG had owned six of the last seven editions of the Coupe de France and had consecutively won the last eight Super Cups from France.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the 1-3 against Real Madrid after having won the first leg 1-0 and starting up on the scoreboard in the Santiago Bernabeu. The climate of tension has already begun with the incidents involving the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the sports director Leonardo in the referee area of ​​the stadium, although the most convincing sounded with the rumors of an alleged fight between Neymar and Donnarumma, pointed out as one of the most responsible for the defeat. “I hate coming here and talking about news… But this previous post is a lie. There was no fight inside the locker room! Incompetent journalists who want to promote themselves, try the following”, The Brazilian soccer player denied these versions after showing the chat he had with the Italian goalkeeper.

Hours later, the former Milan made a brief statement on his social networks to talk about the pain he is going through: “The last two days have not been easy, but precisely from these moments of difficulty we came out stronger. Now we have to think about the present”.

In the midst of all this panorama, what the coach knows is that Angel Di Maria He carries an injury that he suffered in the middle of the duel against Real Madrid: he suffered an injury to the left biceps femoris. They won’t be available either. Juan Bernat, Andrew Herrera, Sergio Ramos (will resume group training next week) and Layvin Kurzawa for various physical problems. Marco VerrattiAlso, it is suspended.

“It will surely be a difficult game, after what happened to us this week. But we have to be professionals”, acknowledged Pochettino at the pre-match press conference where he accepted that he is “fucked” after what happened. Meanwhile, the Ultras have already warned that they will express themselves during this game and there is a climate of absolute tension in the institution.

Opposite they will have a team that marches in the last placement of the standings with 22 units with just 4 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses. Ten days from the end, PSG will pursue another victory that will allow them to take another step towards the crown, taking into account that Olympique Marseille, another of their pursuers, will appear hours later.

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

PSG: Navas or Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Gueye, Paredes, Pereira; Messi, Neymar and Mbappe. DT: Mauricio Pochettino.

Bordeaux: Chick; Gregersen, Marcelo, Ahmedhodzic; Pembele, Onana, Guilavogui, Mensah; Oudin; Ui-Jo y Adli. DT: David Guion.

Stadium: Princes Park

Hour: 9.00 (Argentina – Uruguay – Chile – Paraguay) / 8.00 (Bolivia – Venezuela) / 7.00 (Colombia – Ecuador – Peru) / 6.00 (Mexico)

television: ESPN

POSITIONS TABLE

