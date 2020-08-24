After the CWC meeting, the discord in the Congress continues, Ahmed Patel pointed fingers at these leaders including Anand Sharma

New Delhi: After several hours of meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC), it has been decided on Monday evening that Sonia Gandhi will remain the interim president of the Congress for the time being. From the decision that has been made in the CWC meeting, it is clear that the ‘loyal’ outweigh the “dissidents”. It was decided in the meeting that Sonia Gandhi will remain the interim party chief until a new president is elected. The next meeting will be called after six months. Also Read – New President of Congress Party to be elected in 6 months, Sonia Gandhi will be in command at present

However, after this high-voltage drama meeting that took place throughout the day, the phase of accusation continues in the Congress. The meeting which was held in the backdrop of the controversy arising out of a letter written to Sonia on the leadership issue by 23 party leaders, was a ruckus and almost all the leaders expressed their confidence in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. Many leaders, including Ahmed Patel, pleaded to hand over the reins of the party to Rahul Gandhi. Also Read – Rahul did not talk of ‘connivance’, I offered resignation on comments of other leaders: Azad

Even after the meeting, the dispute related to the letter is not taking its name. At the CWC meeting, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel accused Anand Sharma of writing the letter and regretted that senior leaders like Azad, Mukul Wasnik and Anand Sharma were among those who signed the letter. Earlier in the meeting, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh described the letter as unfortunate, while AK Antony called the letter cruel. Also Read – VIDEO: Uma Bharti advised Congress – get rid of ‘foreign’ Gandhi, bring Swadeshi Gandhi

Party spokespersons said about the discussed letter of 23 leaders about the reform of the party, that the party has decided that now we have to forget it and move forward. The CWC meeting started with Sonia Gandhi’s offer to step down and Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter issued by the ‘dissidents’. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the first person who requested Sonia to continue in the post. At the same time, former Union Minister A.K. K. Antony described the letter as ruthless.

In the CWC meeting, loyalists including Ambika Soni and Ahmed Patel surrounded the dissidents. He asked, “How can such senior leaders make such a mistake”. On this, dissidents said that they have not questioned the leadership, rather they wanted to rebuild it for a reform of the organization.

Anand Sharma said that it is not indiscipline while Mukul Wasnik mentioned his services in the party. The dissidents also said that they had no objection to the leadership of the Gandhi family and also praised Sonia Gandhi for her role in strengthening the party. Controversy occurred several times during the seven-hour meeting, when several media reports stated that Rahul Gandhi claimed that the letter was written in ‘collusion with the BJP’.

(Input Language / IANS)