After the defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, now the opposition Grand Alliance in this preparation …

Bihar News in Hindi: The RJD (RJD) -led Mahagathbandhan (Mahagathbandhan) has not been able to digest the defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections yet. RJD still hopes to form government. Meanwhile, the opposition grand alliance is expected to contest in Bihar for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by the death of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi (Sushil Modi) on this seat. Sushil Modi will file a form on December 2.

Meanwhile, sources in the Mahagathbandhan said that Chirag (Chirag Paswan) has indicated his mother Reena Paswan to consider contesting from this seat. At the same time, he has been assured of 'full support' from the Grand Alliance. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Yadav, who led the opposition grand alliance, issued a statement saying, 'BJP has refused to give the seat to the LJP and pulled out its' Khunnas' if the party of the late Ram Vilas Paswan was allowed to contest the election. If we had gone, we would have considered supporting his candidate even if his party is not our ally.

The Lok Janshakti Party contested on its own in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections. LJP chief Chirag Paswan had severed ties with the NDA, denouncing the leadership of Nitish Kumar. After the BJP announced the candidate for this seat, Chirag said on Saturday that it is the seat of the saffron party and he is free to decide the candidate. Paswan was elected unopposed after Ravi Shankar Prasad was elected to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the general election.

The number in Bihar Legislative Assembly also appears in favor of NDA. It now also includes smaller parties like the Vikas Insan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha. The ruling coalition has 125 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, while the Mahagathbandhan has only 110.

The opposition Grand Alliance now expects AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi, who has five MLAs in the House. The Mahagathbandhan believes that the defeat of Reena Paswan in this election will have to annoy a large section of the Dalit community by the NDA. Grand alliance sources also said that if Chirag did not come out with a positive response, the alliance could still field its candidate, which would be another test of strength with the ruling NDA. December 3 is the last date for filing a by-election for the by-election for this Rajya Sabha seat.

