After the delay due to lack of imported supplies, Carlos Izquierdoz underwent surgery for the fracture in his left foot

Carlos leftz was ruled out for the Superclásico Sunday for one left foot fracture suffered in the last match against Estudiantes in La Plata. This is a sensitive loss for the cast of Sebastián Battaglia, facing the duel against River Plate at the Monumental, to be played next Sunday for the 7th. date of the Professional League Cup.

The club’s Medical Department reported in a statement that the central marker “He has a fracture of the base of the fifth metatersion of the left foot”, so it should be “surgical intervention in the next few hours”. The estimated time for his rehabilitation is 3 to 4 months, which implies that he will miss the rest of the competition.

Yes OK the idea of Boca Juniors was for Cali to be operated on the same Monday, they did not arrive on time with the preparation and It happened for this Tuesday. However, another setback caused Surgery which was to take place in the afternoon at Dr. Batista’s office in San Isidro was delayed until close to midnight.

“Since the supplies are imported and have not arrived so far, the intervention was postponed,” they had advanced to Infobae sources close to the xeneize club. Despite this, after a few hours, they were able to have the surgical screws that are necessary to heal the fractured bone and Cali underwent surgery, which went according to plan and has already begun his rehabilitation.

Izquierdoz was injured 22 minutes into the game at the UNO Stadium in La Plata in Boca’s 1-0 victory over Estudiantes, leader of Zone A. Having difficulty stepping on, he left his place in the team to Peruvian defender Carlos Zambrano.

The next day, the Xeneize captain arrived with crutches and an orthopedic boot at the clinic in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Barracas, where studies were carried out to determine the severity of the injury, which was already presumed complex due to the impression given by the footballer himself.

“I broke everything” he responded eloquently to the chroniclers as he left the medical center, accompanied by his wife.

In the next few days it will be known if DT Sebastián Battaglia keeps the Peru national team player in the team or looks for another variant to visit River in Núñez. In that position, as alternatives, the defenders Gastón Ávila and Nicolás Figal are presented.

Izquierdoz’s forced absence will not impact the team for the Copa Libertadores, as the defender must serve a four-game ban imposed by Conmebol due to incidents in the match with Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro last year. Boca’s debut in the group stage of the highest South American club competition will take place the week of April 6.

Beyond this last victory and the good performance against Estudiantes, especially in the first half, the series of injuries to key players are of concern to the coaching staff for the team’s assembly. The result and the good work of several players, especially Guillermo Pol Fernández as central midfielder, brought the tranquility and peace that the squad and the coach needed.

Now the focus is on recovering the rest of the injured: Darío Benedetto, Óscar Romero and Diego González, the latter with fewer chances of being able to play. That will be the theme of the “Mundo Boca” in the preview of the superclásico.

Asked about their situation after the victory in La Plata, Bataglia barely limited himself to responding: “In the week, when they return to training, we’ll see how they are”. The squad returned to practice this Tuesday at the Ezeiza property, where it will work until Friday, since on Saturday it will work at the Pedro Pompilio complex and then remain concentrated.

Pipa Benedetto, who has a muscle injury in his right leg that was never reported with the official medical report, missed the last two games against Huracán and Estudiantes and according to his relatives, he will play the Superclásico yes or yes. According to what could be seen in practice, he was required along with Óscar Romero and both responded satisfactorily.

Last week, a video was shown with the striker doing his first exercises on the field together with kinesiologist Leonardo Betchakian. On his side, the Paraguayan, the last reinforcement of this semester, did not play against Pincha for having presented a discomfort in his right hamstring on Friday.

The former Racing and San Lorenzo had just played two games in four days, against Central Córdoba de Rosario and Huracán, after a long hiatus with three games in six months since his departure from Boedo. There was also no official report on the status of the Paraguayan, who was not called up for the match with Estudiantes as a precaution. Battaglia’s intention is to count it, at least, for the bench of substitutes.

As for Diego Gonzalez, who could be the ideal companion for Pol Fernández in the middle, he continues to recover from a tear in his right hamstring, which he suffered on February 28. The Octopus is the least likely to arrive in optimal physical condition.

Boca will visit River next Sunday from 7:00 p.m. for the seventh date of the Professional League Cup.

