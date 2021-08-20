After the elimination in the quarterfinals against Mineiro, what has to happen for River Plate to play the Libertadores 2022

After the elimination with Atlético Mineiro, River Plate will depend on the local tournament to achieve its pass to Libertadores 2022 (Photo: Fernando Moreno / AGIF)

The harsh defeat and elimination of River Plate in view of Atletico Mineiro, for the quarterfinals of the Liberators cup, was a blow that complicated the panorama of the team led by Marcelo gallardo ahead of the 2022 competition of the main club competition on the continent. Now, the millionaire team only has two chances to qualify and it will depend on their results in this Professional League.

For now The only Argentine team that has a guaranteed ticket to the next Copa Libertadores is Colón de Santa Fe for having won the Professional League Cup. Then there are another five places, four that depend on the accumulated table of First Division and one for the champion of the Argentine Cup, where the entity of Núñez was left out against Boca Juniors.

What are the bullets that River Plate has? Must be champion of La Liga Profesional, where today it is seventh with ten points to four of the only leader, Independent. With six dates disputed, the remaining 19 will be true finals for Gallardo’s team if he intends to be in the Copa Libertadores 2022.

If the team of Doll he is not a champion, the last chance he will have is to finish between the first three of the annual table, which includes the points obtained in the group stage of the Professional League Cup (13 matches) and this tournament (25), for a total of 38 matches (an old long season). In this case, the third team will access the Copa Libertadores Repechage.

Today those global positions of 2021 are led by himself Colón (38 points) and the trio that follows are made up of Estudiantes de La Plata, Independiente and Vélez Sarsfield, all three with 34 points.. Gallardo’s team marches seventh in this table with 31 points and ahead of him are Lanús and Racing, both with 32.

Due to its position in the annual table, River Plate currently has its classification for the 2022 South American Cup, whose last participation was in 2015, when it reached the semifinals and was on the road against Huracán. A year earlier he won the title, in what was Gallardo’s first success as the club’s manager.

The panorama poses a great challenge for Gallardo where one of the keys to the Copa Libertadores involves being able to comply with one of his pending subjects since he took over as River Plate coach: be champion of a local league. It should be remembered that he won three Copa Argentina (2016, 2017 and 2019), when some of those successes allowed him to reach the Copa Libertadores. He also got two Argentine Super Cup (2017 and 2019).

In case of not being able to fulfill the objective of accessing the Copa Libertadores, It will be the first time since he has been a coach at the Núñez club that his team will not play this tournament. From 2015 to now, River Plate has always played the most important tournament on the continent at club level and this edition is the first time it has been eliminated in the quarterfinals. Although his worst performance was in 2016 when he fell against Independiente del Valle (Ecuador), in the round of 16.

After ten years, for the first time There will be no Argentine teams in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. This adds to the fact that there is no presence either albiceleste in the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana, where the last representative was Rosario Central, which was eliminated with Bragantino from Brazil. Since 2006 there has not been an Argentine team among the top four of the two South American tournaments.

Not reaching the Copa Libertadores next year will imply a sporting and economic blow due to the income that the main tournament in the region has. In the remainder of 2021, his sights will be set on the remaining dates of the Professional League where he will seek to be champion or, failing that, to add as many points as possible to be able to integrate the podium of the annual table.

