After the elimination of Article 370 in J&Okay, what number of outsiders purchased plots, the central executive gave this resolution

New Delhi: The Central Executive instructed Parliament on Wednesday that when the abrogation of Article 370 of the Charter, folks from out of doors the Union Territory have to this point in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven plots are bought and these kind of plots are in Jammu department. Union Minister of State for House Nityanand Rai gave this knowledge in a written respond to a query in Rajya Sabha.

The query was once requested to the Union House Ministry whether or not somebody from out of doors the state has to this point purchased land in Jammu and Kashmir and if that is so what are the main points. According to this, Rai stated, as according to the ideas equipped by way of the Executive of Jammu and Kashmir, a complete of 7 plots had been bought by way of individuals from out of doors Jammu and Kashmir. These kinds of seven plots are positioned in Jammu department.

Allow us to tell that during August 2019, the Central Executive abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Charter giving particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

When Article 370 was once in drive in Jammu and Kashmir, folks from different states may no longer purchase land there. Handiest the folks of the state may purchase land and immovable belongings there.

When the Central Executive abolished Article 370, then known as this regulation as the most important impediment within the construction of the state and claimed that when the abrogation of Article 370, folks from out of doors the state would additionally be capable to purchase land there and make investments there.