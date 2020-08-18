After the fiery speech of PM Narendra Modi, the tone of friendship and harmony for China

new Delhi: Tension has continued between India and China since May. In such a situation, it is becoming clear that India is not going to settle the dispute so soon. In such a situation, on 15 August, PM Narendra Modi gave a speech from the Red Fort. In his speech, the PM gave a clear message, targeting China in gestures, that his antics will be given a befitting reply. PM said that India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. Whenever anyone challenged us from LOC to LAC. During that time our soldiers have given a befitting reply. Also Read – China’s statement on PM Modi’s speech from Red Fort, said- ready to resolve differences with India in a proper way

After this PM's speech, Chinese notes are being seen in different ways. China is now singing the melody of friendship with India. The statement issued by China's Foreign Ministry said that Beijing wants to strengthen its trust and relationship with India. China is ready to settle differences properly. The Foreign Ministry said that it would benefit both countries. Also, stability will increase in the area.

China said that China will continue to strengthen political, practical and bilateral relations by forgetting mutual differences with India. Let me tell you that this statement has come when PM made it clear in gestures that India is not going to bow down to anyone. Please tell that in his speech the PM also mentioned the Ladakh violence. In this violence, 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred. However, information about his slain soldiers was not released by China.